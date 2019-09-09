The Evolution of Women in the Star Trek Franchise

Nerd Out host Jessie Gender dives deep into the history of how the Star Trek franchise has included and portrayed women.

When Star Trek: Voyager star Kate Mulgrew called the original version of the longstanding and iconic sci-fi series misogynistic, many Trekkies were quick to take to social media to express their anger and frustration. After all, Star Trek has always had a fairly progressive and inclusive reputation since the first episode aired back in 1966.

But when you consider the history of women in the franchise, and how they have been included and portrayed, does Mulgrew's statement actually make any sense?

Watch Star Trek superfan and PRIDE's very own Jessie Gender break it all down in the latest episode of Nerd Out! And for more nerdy goodness, check out more episodes of Nerd Out here!