Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Adult star Canyon Cole shares his top tip for aspiring entertainers

The gorgeous model is one of the freshest faces on the scene.

Canyon Coleplay icon

Canyon Cole

Carlos Salazar
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 07 2025 / 4:32 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Take it from a newbie!

Canyon Cole is about to hit one year as a Carnal Media model and he's enjoying every second of it.

Although he's one of the newer faces in the adult entertainment industry, the star has certainly learned a thing or two and he's divulging his top tips for anyone hoping to enter the biz.

"Make sure you take care of yourself mentally and emotionally. It can have a lot of drain on your physical body, but also your body image and things like that. Taking care of yourself... self-care, meditation, therapy, whatever you do for you do, make sure you're on it," Cole tells PRIDE.

It's absolutely crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle to achieve longevity as an erotic performer, which is the exact goal that Cole is trying to accomplish.

Many models come and go in this cutthroat industry, but Cole is determined to stick around as long as possible while having a good time along the way.

"My personality and my look is pretty unique, I feel like! I get to be be a movie star and a gay little sl*t. I think right now I'm basically trying to build a name and brand. My goal is to be long term. I want to take the brand I create with Canyon Cole into directing, underwear business, and other event planning. Long term is the goal!"

Fans can follow Canyon Cole on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

celebritiesentertainmentgaygay sexmenvideoviralinterviews

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Provincetown Massachusetts bear week 2025 pool party guests
Culture

Relive the sexiest moments from PTown Bear Week 2025's Otter Pop & Weiner Roast pool parties

Canyon Cole
Interviews

Adult star Canyon Cole shares his top tip for aspiring entertainers

A woman pebbling by giving a gift to her girlfriend
Love & Sex

What is 'pebbling'? Dating experts explain and reveal why LGBTQ+ folks do it best

Chris Appleton at the 78th Cannes Film Festival; Lukas Gage at the grand premiere of FX's Fargo
Celebrities

Chris Appleton on Lukas Gage divorce: 'I was going through a lot of private pain'

Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow on The Hunting Wives
TV

Is Netflix's 'The Hunting Wives' season 2 happening? Here's what we know

Kristi Noem's face melts on 'South Park'
TV

​'South Park' eviscerates Kristi Noem for killing a puppy and abusing Botox​

© Equal Entertainment LLC