Adult star Canyon Cole shares his top tip for aspiring entertainers

Take it from a newbie!
Canyon Cole is about to hit one year as a Carnal Media model and he's enjoying every second of it.
Although he's one of the newer faces in the adult entertainment industry, the star has certainly learned a thing or two and he's divulging his top tips for anyone hoping to enter the biz.
"Make sure you take care of yourself mentally and emotionally. It can have a lot of drain on your physical body, but also your body image and things like that. Taking care of yourself... self-care, meditation, therapy, whatever you do for you do, make sure you're on it," Cole tells PRIDE.
It's absolutely crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle to achieve longevity as an erotic performer, which is the exact goal that Cole is trying to accomplish.
Many models come and go in this cutthroat industry, but Cole is determined to stick around as long as possible while having a good time along the way.
"My personality and my look is pretty unique, I feel like! I get to be be a movie star and a gay little sl*t. I think right now I'm basically trying to build a name and brand. My goal is to be long term. I want to take the brand I create with Canyon Cole into directing, underwear business, and other event planning. Long term is the goal!"
Fans can follow Canyon Cole on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.