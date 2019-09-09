Trump vs. Chrissy, Zendaya's Suit, & 'Drag Race' Live!: Morning Tea

Welcome to Morning Tea, PRIDE's morning round-up of the some of the most interesting news headlines you should read to help you get your day started!
The two Democratic presidential hopefuls are the two latest names joining an LGBTQ-themed forum in Iowa (sponsored by The Advocate, GLAAD, One Iowa, and The Gazette) later this month!
BREAKING: @ewarren and @PeteButtigieg will be attending our LGBTQ Presidential forum on Sept. 20th. https://t.co/MRoXg3Mdt8
— The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) September 9, 2019
After the President took to twitter to call her "filthy mouthed" and her husband, EGOT-winning musician John Legend, "boring," model, TV personality, and author Chrissy Teigen had the perfect response for Trump.
lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
One of the many exciting announcements at DragCon NYC this past weekend was that RuPaul's Drag Race is getting its very own Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo starting January 2020!
Longtime actor and former Agent 007 himself, Pierce Brosnan thinks it's time for a female Bond.
"I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting," be said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
We love us some Michael B. Jordan, but this past weekend at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party, Euphoria actress Zendaya wore the amazing grey suit he wore months ago, and looked way better in it than he did! And the stans were living for it!
Yall cannot tell me there is not a lick of gay in this girl https://t.co/1H2iVjukVs
— Quince (@BREEDAAQUEENN) September 7, 2019