Watch RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart read Ann Coulter for absolute filth & we're CACKLING

Ann Coulter has received a lot of flack for publicly mocking a teenager with a learning disability, and a new clap back has emerged as a top contender amidst the continued backlash.

"Ann Coulter, you empty beanbag, slew-footed, sway back, shell-less turtle of a woman," content creator RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart said in a video posted over the weekend. "I cannot believe that you commented on a child. What is wrong with you?"

Lias-Lockhart is one of many, many people disgusted by the rightwing mockery that's been aimed at 17-year-old Gus Walz following the Democratic National Convention. The teenager's image went viral after he burst into tears during a show of support for his father, Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz.

"That's my dad!" he exclaimed from the crowd.

Attempting to flip an accusation that Democrats have repeatedly lobbed at Republican politicians, Coulter shared the image in a since-deleted tweet, calling Gus "weird."

The reason for the backlash to Coulter and others ragging on Walz has been two-fold — one, he's a kid, and two, it's public knowledge that he has a non-verbal learning disorder. The cruelty may be unfortunately unsurprising, but the outcry against it has been both overwhelming and necessary. And Lias-Lockhart held nothing back in her own response to Coulter's decision to target a child like that. "Now I know this may be hard for you to grasp, since you know, you've been here since the 1500s when you were bitten at 103," she said. "That's why you look the way you do, and it's confusing to us. You were already old when you got bit. And you just been sticking around. You all are weird. Just like you come over in the left's comments, saying Trump 2024—who asked you about that reversible raincoat of a man? You will never catch me in the comments—we've got bigger fish to fry."