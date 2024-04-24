Watch Jimmy Kimmel rip Trump to shreds with his SCATHING 'prison sentence' joke

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel ripped former President — and current criminal defendant — Donald Trump to shreds during his show, and we are LIVING for the shade of it all!
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host spent his opening monologue mocking Trump about being on trial for falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment he made to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.
Kimmel started the monologue by hilariously calling Trump “Al Ca-porn,” referencing infamous mobster Al Capone and making fun of the tiny crowd size outside the lower Manhattan courthouse where the trial is currently taking place.
“Donald Trump may be full of gas, but his supporters appear to be running out,” Kimmel said about the lack of MAGA die-hards showing up for their dictatorial leader.
“All Trump cares about is crowd size,” the 55-year-old late-night host said, referencing Trump’s ridiculous lie about having the largest inauguration crowd in history — he didn’t, but Obama did.
“One day he’ll be siting in the electric chair bragging about all the people who showed up to watch it,” he quipped.
Next, Kimmel took aim at Trump for complaining about being trapped in court while President Joe Biden is on the campaign trail. That sounds like a problem of your own making, my guy.
Kimmel showed a clip of Trump whining about Biden and the courtroom being too cold. “He can’t campaign; nobody knows what he’s doing. He can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said.
“Well, you can,” Kimmel joked. “You’re about to put two prison sentences together, and maybe even three, possibly four.”
Seeing Trump convicted and sent to prison would be immensely satisfying, but since that is very unlikely to happen, we’ll take pleasure in him being roasted on a nightly basis. Since Trump has an ego the size of Canada, we’re sure he’s hating every minute of it, which makes us laugh even harder.
Late-night hosts haven’t always had the best reputations when it comes to joking about political figures. It was painful to watch the likes of David Letterman and Jay Leno rip Monica Lewinsky apart in the ‘90s, but seeing Kimmel dunk on Trump will make your night!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Megan Thee Stallion sued for harassment, ex employee allegedly forced to watch her have sex