Watch Jimmy Kimmel rip Trump to shreds with his SCATHING 'prison sentence' joke

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel ripped former President — and current criminal defendant — Donald Trump to shreds during his show, and we are LIVING for the shade of it all!

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host spent his opening monologue mocking Trump about being on trial for falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment he made to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Kimmel started the monologue by hilariously calling Trump “Al Ca-porn,” referencing infamous mobster Al Capone and making fun of the tiny crowd size outside the lower Manhattan courthouse where the trial is currently taking place.

“Donald Trump may be full of gas, but his supporters appear to be running out,” Kimmel said about the lack of MAGA die-hards showing up for their dictatorial leader.

“All Trump cares about is crowd size,” the 55-year-old late-night host said, referencing Trump’s ridiculous lie about having the largest inauguration crowd in history — he didn’t, but Obama did.

“One day he’ll be siting in the electric chair bragging about all the people who showed up to watch it,” he quipped.