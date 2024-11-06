Did Trump replace Melania with a fake? These 25 HILARIOUS reactions have us CACKLING

The fake Melania Trump conspiracy theory is going viral again, and we couldn’t be happier because, frankly, we could use a good laugh today!
A clip of Donald Trump and the former first lady talking to the press after casting their ballots on Election Day is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter) because Melania was sporting a large pair of sunglasses despite being indoors.
The combination of the sunglasses and low-quality footage resurrected the hilarious rumor that Melania dislikes her husband so much that she refuses to show up at events and is instead frequently replaced with a body double, or “Fauxlania” as one X user joked.
X user BrooklynDad_Defiant! posted the video clip along with the caption, “Yo, am I crazy, or is that a fake Melania standing next to him?” The post has already been viewed more than seven million times and inspired a slew of comments about “Temu Melania” that have us cackling.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to people thinking Melania is so sick of Trump that she sends in a fake version of herself!