25 HILARIOUS reactions to Melania Trump looking like she's desperate to escape her husband

Melania Trump has spent the majority of this election cycle seemingly trying to avoid joining her husband, Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, but on Sunday, she spoke at his rally, leading to the internet roasting the couple because she looked like she didn’t want to touch the MAGA leader with a ten-foot pole.
Melania has been largely absent during he husband's presidential campaign, only showing up for events like the Republican National Convention and some paid gigs with the Log Cabin Republicans, but on October 27, she gave a speech introducing her husband at his Madison Square Garden rally, where she said that “New York City and America needs their magic back.”
But it’s what happened when Trump joined her on stage that has everyone on social media roasting them. When Trump greeted her on stage, the pair shared a painfully awkward kiss as it looked like he was going in for a kiss on the lips, but Melania kept giving him her cheek instead. Then, when the couple left the stage, Melania appeared to be trying to pull her hand away from Trump, who seemed to be holding onto her hand for dear life.
People on social media frequently make fun of Trump because of Melania’s absence and how frequently she looks like she doesn’t want her husband touching her in video footage of the couple. Whether that’s how she actually feels or not, her seeming indifference and disdain for Trump is the most relatable thing about her.
While the rally was unwatchable because of the celebrities gushing over Trump and the racist “jokes” about Puerto Rico spewed by right-wing “comedian” Tony Hinchcliffe, it and these two cringe-inducing moments between Melania and Trump that has everyone questioning whether she even likes her husband and writing hilarious jokes on X (formerly Twitter).
