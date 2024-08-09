25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump hoping no one would notice he replaced Melania with a fake

Who needs Melania when you have a life-size cardboard cutout!
After his abysmal performance at yesterday’s press conference, which sparked a firestorm of hilarious jokes, Donald Trump probably thought he’d get a break from internet ridicule, but today, he’s being roasted for a totally new and embarrassing reason!
Frequent Trump critic Ron Filipowski—who is also the editor-in-chief of the liberal news site MeidasTouch Network—took to X to post a photo of Trump’s Jupiter, Florida campaign office covered in Trump and JD Vance campaign signs with a life-size cardboard cutout of Melania Trump off to the side.
First, that’s weird. But second, considering how infrequently the former first lady is at her husband’s side, it’s no wonder people started reading Trump for filth for having a phony replacement for his wife.
During his presidential term we rarely saw Melania unless she was covering the White House in Handmaiden’s Tale-inspired Christmas decorations or wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care do I?” while on her way to visit a migrant children detention center. And since leaving office she’s been mostly out of the public eye, rarely attends Trump’s rallies, and has been largely absent on the campaign trial.
So, replacing her with a cardboard facsimile probably seemed like the logical choice for a deranged egomaniac like Trump. Plus, would anyone really know the difference? People in the comment section of the post didn’t hold back, with one person writing, “He has one in his bed too.” Another person commented, “I guess you can use the cutout until you can afford to pay Melania’s public appearance fee,” while someone else dunked on Melania for her captivating disposition, “The cardboard cutout has more personality than the real Melania does.”
Someone else hilariously quipped that “Vance might shag it.” I mean, Trump's running mate does allegedly like going to Pound Town with inanimate objects, so that tracks.
Keep scrolling for the funniest reactions to Trump’s pathetic attempt to have Melania come to his office!