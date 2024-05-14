Jennifer Lawrence’s BRUTAL and HILARIOUS takedown of Mike Pence is making our whole week

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence is a beautiful and talented actress, but who knew she was also the queen of roasting Republicans?
At the GLAAD Awards on Saturday, Lawrence offered a scathing takedown of former Vice President Mike Pence while presenting the Vito Russo Award to queer country music star Orville Peck.
“I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms,” Lawrence quipped at the start of her speech before cutting Pence down to size. “Not to mention what it feels like to be in a room with this many men and not need mace.”
Then, the 33-year-old Silver Linings Playbook star dunked on the family values Republican for his past support of the abusive practice of so-called “conversion therapy.”
“I love the gay community. In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work,” Lawrence said before shouting, “Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real, even though I know you think it worked on you.”
Her joke drew uproarious laughter and applause from the audience, who also let out a collective “ooooh” when Lawrence insinuated that Pence tried to quell his own supposed same-sex desires with conversion therapy.
Before presenting the award to Peck, she commented on the fact that, much like the ceremony, Pence is also in New York, and then ROASTED the man who calls his wife “Mother” — shudders — over an open fire. It may be an immature joke, but we literally haven’t stopped laughing!
“He’s receiving a Kid’s Choice Award for weirdest dick,” she said, barely able to get the line out before she started cracking up. “I didn’t write that one.”
Listen, if you’re going to brazenly support conversion therapy — which the Human Rights Campaign calls a “dangerous and discredited practices that falsely claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression” — then we reserve the right to make fun of you.
Not only is Pence constantly on the wrong side of history when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, but during his 2000 run for Congress, his campaign website said he wanted to spend government funds on “institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior,” instead of supporting the Ryan White Care Act, which directed money and resources to national HIV prevention efforts, LGBTQ+ Nation reports.
Like we keep saying, Pence and all the other family values Republicans out there are garbage people, so we support any celeb who takes a jab at their support of abusive policies and institutions!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
