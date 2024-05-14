Jennifer Lawrence’s BRUTAL and HILARIOUS takedown of Mike Pence is making our whole week

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence is a beautiful and talented actress, but who knew she was also the queen of roasting Republicans?



At the GLAAD Awards on Saturday, Lawrence offered a scathing takedown of former Vice President Mike Pence while presenting the Vito Russo Award to queer country music star Orville Peck.

“I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms,” Lawrence quipped at the start of her speech before cutting Pence down to size. “Not to mention what it feels like to be in a room with this many men and not need mace.”

Then, the 33-year-old Silver Linings Playbook star dunked on the family values Republican for his past support of the abusive practice of so-called “conversion therapy.”

“I love the gay community. In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work,” Lawrence said before shouting, “Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real, even though I know you think it worked on you.”