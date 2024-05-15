6 times Joe Biden ROASTED Republicans, proving he's the king of clapbacks

Shutterstock
Donald Trump may fancy himself an insult comic, but his jabs tend to begin and end with pathetically uncreative nicknames. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, seems to know how to read Republicans for filth and make us laugh!
Republicans frequently mock Biden for his age and his stutter in boring and inane ways, but Biden’s hilarious insults lobbed at the GOP prove just how quick-witted he still is after decades as a politician. Who knew he had a wicked sense of humor and the ability to cut Republicans down to size with a single line?
We realize that making jabs at Republicans — especially ones like Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert — is low-hanging fruit because they are all buffoons, but Biden manages to find ways to do it the cut deep and crack us up. And thank God for that. Who among us could get through this seemingly never-ending election cycle without the catharsis of watching Biden decimate Republicans with jokes that make us laugh?
So, let’s take a look at Biden’s best clapbacks!
Presidential debate
Biden and Trump have been throwing barbs and going back and forth on social media over whether or not they are going to debate each other. Both men have now agreed to a CNN debate, but not before Biden mocked Trump.
On Wednesday, Biden released a video on social media in which he threw down the gauntlet and made fun of Trump at the same time—it was glorious! The president pointed out that Trump lost at two debates against Biden during the 2020 election and that “since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” but now he wants to debate Biden again.
“Well, make my day, pal, I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald – I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” Biden quipped, alluding to the fact that Trump is currently stuck in court for his hush-money trial.
Making fun of Trump for losing debates and his criminal record? *Chef’s kiss*
Epic clapback!
This week, at an event focused on new tariffs Biden is imposing on some Chinese exports, the Democrat stuck it to Trump!
Biden unveiled tariff increases on electric vehicle batteries, computer chips, and medical products because he said that China is hurting the U.S. market and couldn't let the opportunity to dunk on his Republican opponent pass him by. When a reporter asked about Trump saying that there should be tariff hikes on other types of vehicles too "because China's eating our lunch right now," Biden took him down with one sentence.
"He's been feeding them a long time," Biden said, Reuters reports.
Trump is broke as a joke
In March, while at a fundraiser in Dallas, Texas, Biden made fun of Trump’s financial situation in the funniest way possible!
While giving a speech, Biden poked fun at Trump, who famously ran more businesses into the ground than we can count, inflated the value of his properties, and was ordered to pay $83.3 million in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit.
“Just the other day,” Biden said, “a defeated-looking guy came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, I need your help. I’m being crushed with debt. I’m completely wiped out.’ I had to say, ‘Donald, I can’t help you.’”
We can’t stop laughing!
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
During this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, the president gave a speech that had the audience of journalists cackling. At one point, he poked fun at Representative Lauren Boebert, who made headlines when she was thrown out of a theater after getting caught fondling her date during a performance of Beetlejuice The Musical.
"Look, being here is a reminder that folks think what's going on in congress is political theater," he said, according to Newsweek. "That's not true. If Congress were theater, they would have thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago."
Look, Boebert may be so prone to stupidity that she seems like an easy target, but that was a clever way to bring up the congresswoman's…unfortunate…incident. And the crowd agreed because it got a big laugh!
Are you drunk or are you just MTG?
At 2023's White House Correspondents' Dinner, Biden lashed out at Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene by mocking her intelligence—which isn't hard because it's MTG—but the president did it in a particularly biting and hilarious way.
"I want everybody to have fun tonight but please be safe. If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it's either you're drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene," Biden said, Business Insider reports.
Considering that the Republican congresswoman has spent the entirety of her career spouting dangerous conspiracy theories (who can forget her Jewish space lasers theory?), repeating horrid anti-LGBTQ+ talking points, and tripping over her own words (she once said gazpacho when she meant Gestapo), she deserved the dig at her competency.
People have been mocking Trump for his ridiculous combover for years, but no one has done it as well as Biden. In one fell swoop, the Democrat made fun of Trump for recommending people inject themselves with a bit of bleach to treat the coronavirus and for his bizarre hair choices.
“Remember when he was trying to deal with Covid, he said just inject a little bleach in your veins?” Biden said in April after getting an endorsement from North America’s Building Trades Unions, the New York Times reports. “He missed it. It all went to his hair.”