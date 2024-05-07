Scroll To Top
Politics

MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene HUMILIATED by Trump snub while the internet ROASTS her

MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene HUMILIATED by Trump snub while the internet ROASTS her

Donald Trump embarrassed Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene by not inviting her to a Republican event
Shutterstock

Now even her fellow Republicans want nothing to do with her!

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump held an event for top Republican donors and party leaders, but one die-hard Trump loyalist was notably absent.

MAGA-obsessed Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left off of the guest list despite her spending the entirety of her political career simping for Trump.

Even more embarrassing for MTG is who Trump did invite.

Greene’s current mortal enemy, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, was not only on the guest list but even appeared on stage with Trump during the GOP event held at Mar-a-Lago. Greene has spent most of 2024 trying to oust Johnson, claiming that he’s ignoring Republican principles and rolling over for Democrats because he worked with both sides of the aisle to pass a bipartisan spending bill and aid to Ukraine. So Johnson being a part of the even while she was sitting at home in her MAGA-themed jammies had to be humiliating.

It’s gotta sting to absolutely destroy the only shred of dignity you ever possessed by supporting Trump and the unhinged things he says and does — even decking yourself head to toe in MAGA gear at President Biden’s State of the Union address — only to have him turn around and snub you in such a public way.

We’d almost feel sorry for her if she wasn’t, you know....

The Worst So Bad GIFfrom The Worst GIFs

The private fundraising event, which was seen as an audition for potential vice presidential candidates, was a who’s who of terrible Republicans, according to The Hill. Republican National Committee co-chair and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump attended alongside North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, House GOP conference Chair Elise Stefanik, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, and failed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was also there because apparently admitting to slaughtering your own dog and lying about meeting Kim Jong-un isn’t enough to get your invitation shredded. If even a dog killer gets more of Trump’s attention than you, it might be time to reevaluate your life choices. But then, we suspect Greene’s self-respect left the building a long time ago — around the same time she started peddling conspiracy theories and anti-LGBTQ+ hate to get more media attention and pander to the very worst parts of the Republican Party.

The internet seemed to relish Greene's humiliation, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Ding dong, the witch is dead," and another user suggesting she may have ruined her chances to win her congressional race, "Looks like Marge overplayed her hand. Watch the support for her fall away as voters in Rome, Georgia run in the opposite direction."

The one upside to this — other than the joy seeing Marge being snubbed by the man she idol worships — is that it means we won’t be subject to Vice President Greene if Trump wins in November. Bad news, all of the other candidates he seems to be considering are also horrifying in their own unique ways.

If we’re lucky, Trump and other Republicans will ignore her long enough, she’ll disappear, and she’ll just be a bizarre footnote in the history books.

Keep scrolling for more social media reactions!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
donald trumpmarjorie taylor greenegopmagamar-a-lagomike johnsonpoliticsrepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublican partyrepublican politicianrepublicanstrump
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio