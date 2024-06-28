30 FUNNIEST responses to Trump's bizarre 'Black jobs' comment during the debate

lev radin/Shutterstock
So we can all agree that last night's presidential debate didn't go well — President Joe Biden came off as frail, and Donald Trump spewed lies a mile a minute. But it was one strange (ahem, racist) comment that left viewers running to social media to roast the Republican frontrunner.
During the debate, Trump went on an incoherent rant that started by rambling about inflation before blaming Biden for immigrants supposedly entering the U.S. via the border and taking "Black jobs," whatever that's supposed to mean. "The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he's allowed to come in through the border," Trump said. "They're taking Black jobs now—and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They're taking Black jobs, and they're taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven't seen it yet, but you're gonna see something that's going to be the worst in our history."
Trump's baffling comment about "Black jobs" sparked quick witted responses from Black politicians and hilarious jokes from other viewers.
Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to Trump's absurd statements, writing, "As one of less than 60 black women to swear into Congress, I'm assuming Trump doesn't think my job is a 'black job,' but MY BLACK TAIL will be up early to do the work of my amazing & beautiful coalition of people that make up TX-30!"
Crockett wasn't the only one to clap back at Trump. Chair of the Democratic National Committee Jaime Harrison posted a photo of himself with the caption, "Just me at my Black Jon this morning," while the BlackPAC account wrote, "Well, now that the debate is over. Time for us all to get ready for bed so we can be on time to our #BlackJobs tomorrow."
But it was average Black Americans who flooded social media with hilarious posts, taking Trump to task and pointing out the idiocy and racism at the heart of the MAGA leader's statement. "Me realizing the job market hasn't been hiring because we weren't applying to black jobs," one person commented. And another person posted a photo of white basketball players with the caption, "The immigrants that took those 'black jobs.'"
Trump's comments are frequently sexist, xenophobic, and racist, but it's easier to get through the day when you can chuckle at the hilarious memes people made in response to his terribleness.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest social media reactions!