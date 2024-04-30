Scroll To Top
Politics

Biden campaign RUTHLESSLY trolls Ron DeSantis for 'kissing' Trump's ring while we CACKLE

The Joe Biden campaign mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for agreeing to help Donald Trump
Don't be a hypocrite if you don't want to be mocked, Ron!

Politicians aren't known for being comedians, but President Joe Biden and his campaign may have just changed our minds after using humor to cut Florida Governor Ron DeSanits down to size.

DeSantis, who once made fun of Republicans who "kiss the ring" to curry favor with former President Donald Trump, has reportedly now bent the knee and kissed the ring, but the Biden campaign isn't going to let his hypocrisy go without ruthlessly mocking him first.

On Sunday, DeSantis met with Trump to talk how he could help with help the MAGA leader in the lead up to the general election, Politico reported. It was the pair's first face-to-face meeting since DeSantis failed miserably to gain any traction in the Republican presidential primary and had to tuck his tail and run back home to Florida.

Then, on Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to write, "I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida." Trump said that the two "had a great meeting yesterday."

"The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," continued Trump. "Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron's support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!"

DeSantis may be a spineless loser, but Trump is also a hypocrite for praising the "Don't Say Gay" Republican when not long ago, Trump was calling DeSantis "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious."

But the Biden campaign wasn't going to let DeSantis forget that ahead of the Iowa caucuses, he said, "You can be the most worthless Republican in America. But if you kiss the ring, he'll say you're wonderful," making the Republican governor a hypocrite for agreeing to get his donors to loosen their purse strings for Trump's campaign.

Biden-Harris HQ, one of the Biden campaign's official social media accounts, pointed out DeSantis' naked hypocrisy by posting a video clip of DeSantis' infamous "kiss the ring" speech next to Trump's Truth Social post announcing DeSantis' endorsement.

"Left: Ron DeSantis saying 'you can be the most worthless Republican in America, but if you kiss [Trump's] ring, he'll say you're wonderful' Right: Donald Trump saying Ron DeSantis is wonderful after he kissed the ring," the campaign hilariously captioned the post.

Biden and his campaign have been on a roll lately, trolling Republicans at every opportunity. Trump's insults tend to begin and end with lame nicknames, but Biden is actually funny. Just last week, Biden hilariously mocked Trump while speaking to the North America's Building Trades Union.

"Donald Trump still thinks windmills cause cancer," Biden quipped. "That's what he said. And by the way, remember when he was trying to deal with COVID, he suggested just inject a little bleach in your veins? He missed it -- it all went to his hair. Look, I shouldn't have said that."

All Trump manages to do is lamely call him "Sleepy Joe," while Biden titles a memo about Trump's stance on abortion, "Wake Up Donald: After Stormy Abortion Ban Coverage, Trump Poll Memo Attempts to Hush Panic," making fun of Trump for falling asleep during the hush-money trial the former president is currently embroiled in.

It's painful to watch the Republicans being…well…Republicans during an election cycle, but it's much more manageable when we have quick-witted Democrats ready to mock them and make us laugh.

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

