25 HILARIOUS reactions to man proudly wearing a Trump 'Pokemon' card as a bizarre necklace

While Kamala Harris entering the presidential race has invigorated Democrats and made this election cycle more bearable, we still have to deal with Donald Trump in our news feeds every day, which is why we take immense pleasure in watching his rabid fan base make fools of themselves on the internet.
Listen, let us enjoy the simple pleasures in life!
Today, at Trump's rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Conservative media network Bright Side Broadcasting live streamed the dystopian nightmare…sorry "rally"…and interviewed a young man with a very strange accessory that the internet is now roasting him for.
The 18-year-old MAGA supporter, who is about to vote in his first presidential election, was caught wearing a Trump "Pokemon card" that he put into a clear protective sleeve and strung on a chain to wear around his neck. You know, 'cause he's cool. This shining example of intelligence said he was inspired to go to a Trump rally for the very first time after watching the assassination attempt against the former president last week, saying, "I have to go to that."
Lucky for us, The Lincoln Project — a political action committee made up of anti-Trump conservatives — posted the clip online, and the internet's response did not disappoint! "The card's power is infinite virginity," one person commented, while someone else called the necklace "natural birth control." They're not wrong.
Thank god for Gen Z's response to the vice president entering the race — the TikToks, fan edits, and memes have been cracking us up — or we'd really be concerned about the younger generation.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to this MAGA supporter wearing some unfortunate jewelry!