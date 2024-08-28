20 HILARIOUS responses to Marjorie Taylor Greene attempting to think for the first time ever

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not the brightest bulb in the box. She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. The elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top floor. When she opens her mouth, we all collectively get a little stupider. In short, she’s a dummy.
She once claimed “Jewish space lasers” were responsible for California’s wildfire problem, she thinks earthquakes are a weather event, she believes straight people are going to extinct because everyone is “turning gay or turning trans,” and one time she called the Gestapo the “gazpacho police.”
With Greene’s history of saying the dumbest things imaginable, it’s no surprise that when a photo of the Georgia congresswoman looking like a racist, homophobic version of Winnie the Pooh thinking popped up on social media, people instantly took to the comment section to mock her.
The original photo was posted on X with the headline “Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene is thinking about leaving Congress.” Sadly, there is no evidence that’s true (we’ll just have to wait until she loses the election to get rid of her!), but it gave one X user the brilliant idea to shorten the headline to “Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene thinking,” which prompted hilarious responses. From someone joking, Greene’s brain starts smoking when she tries to think, writing, “Oh…I thought I smelled something burning,” to someone else asking, “How is it possible for Marjorie Taylor Grene to think? Artificial intelligence,” these commenters have us cackling!
Keep scrolling to see the funniest response to MTG trying to use her brain for once!