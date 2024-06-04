​25 HILARIOUS reactions to Marjorie Taylor Greene being ROASTED by a Democrat for acting a fool

MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene said something idiotic on Capitol Hill yet again, and now Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz is going viral for roasting her in the most hilarious and petty way possible!
On Monday, during a House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was questioned by Greene, who refused to call the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases a doctor, instead pointedly referring to him as "Mr. Fauci," The Hill reports.
During the hearing, the Democrats shot back at MTG, with gay Congressman Robert Garcia calling her an "embarrassment" and later writing on X that what she did was "totally insane."
Today, Jared Moskowitz who took the lead in responding to Greene's performance during the hearing. He posted a video of Greene's complaints about the 'bulls—t antics from the Democrats' during the hearing, cleverly juxtaposed with a video of a child sticking out his tongue and making funny faces behind her. The caption reads, "Okay who made this???…oh wait it was us."
In the video, Greene continues, clearly criticizing Garcia, "Whatshisface is in there, whoever was talking last, was calling me insane. But yet we can't say they're attacking my character? Oh no, it's nonstop BS and antics."
The composite video, which was posted less than three hours ago and already has over 450,000 views, is especially hilarious because the kid is actually Tennessee Republican Rep. John Rose's 6-year-old son, who was caught on camera by C-SPAN making silly faces while sitting behind his dad during Rose's speech about Donald Trump's guilty verdict.
We've never related to someone more!
Is the video Moskowitz posted a little petty? Sure. But it's also hilarious, and if there weren't people willing to fight Greene's seemingly unending levels of hatred and immaturity with a bit of pettiness, we fear her ego would get so big it would float away like that giant diaper-clad baby Trump balloon. By the way, someone should really get on making an MTG version.
Plus, the Colorado congresswoman says so many ridiculous things — we can't forget the time she said gazpacho when she meant Gestapo or her Jewish space lasers conspiracy theory — she is a veritable meme factory. So, really, she has only herself to blame for constantly being the butt of the joke.
Keep scrolling to see the internet's hilarious reactions to Moskowitz's video dunking on MTG!