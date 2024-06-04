Scroll To Top
Politics

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Marjorie Taylor Greene being ROASTED by a Democrat for acting a fool

​25 HILARIOUS reactions to Marjorie Taylor Greene being ROASTED by a Democrat for acting a fool

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was roasted on X by Democrat Jared Moskowitz
Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

The MAGA queen tried to insult a Democrat and it backfired spectacularly!

MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene said something idiotic on Capitol Hill yet again, and now Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz is going viral for roasting her in the most hilarious and petty way possible!

On Monday, during a House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was questioned by Greene, who refused to call the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases a doctor, instead pointedly referring to him as "Mr. Fauci," The Hill reports.

During the hearing, the Democrats shot back at MTG, with gay Congressman Robert Garcia calling her an "embarrassment" and later writing on X that what she did was "totally insane."

Today, Jared Moskowitz who took the lead in responding to Greene's performance during the hearing. He posted a video of Greene's complaints about the 'bulls—t antics from the Democrats' during the hearing, cleverly juxtaposed with a video of a child sticking out his tongue and making funny faces behind her. The caption reads, "Okay who made this???…oh wait it was us."

In the video, Greene continues, clearly criticizing Garcia, "Whatshisface is in there, whoever was talking last, was calling me insane. But yet we can't say they're attacking my character? Oh no, it's nonstop BS and antics."

The composite video, which was posted less than three hours ago and already has over 450,000 views, is especially hilarious because the kid is actually Tennessee Republican Rep. John Rose's 6-year-old son, who was caught on camera by C-SPAN making silly faces while sitting behind his dad during Rose's speech about Donald Trump's guilty verdict.

We've never related to someone more!

Is the video Moskowitz posted a little petty? Sure. But it's also hilarious, and if there weren't people willing to fight Greene's seemingly unending levels of hatred and immaturity with a bit of pettiness, we fear her ego would get so big it would float away like that giant diaper-clad baby Trump balloon. By the way, someone should really get on making an MTG version.

Plus, the Colorado congresswoman says so many ridiculous things — we can't forget the time she said gazpacho when she meant Gestapo or her Jewish space lasers conspiracy theory — she is a veritable meme factory. So, really, she has only herself to blame for constantly being the butt of the joke.

Keep scrolling to see the internet's hilarious reactions to Moskowitz's video dunking on MTG!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsViral
politicssocial mediademocratsjared moskowitzmarjorie taylor greenerepresentative john roserepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublican politicianrepublicansrobert garciasocial media reactionsviral video
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio