Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch this Gen Z Congressman call out Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'damn hypocrisy' while we CHEER

Watch this Gen Z Congressman call out Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'damn hypocrisy' while we CHEER

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green and Gen Z Democratic Representative Maxwell Frost
Shutterstock

Maxwell Frost calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene

Gen Z isn’t holding anything back, and we’re loving it!

Because it’s a day that ends in Y, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is being a hypocrite. But this time, she’s being held to account by the youngest member of Congress.

During Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing, 27-year-old Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost called out Greene after she criticized white supremacists…since, historically, she's been pretty on board with white pointy hat wearers.

“It’s interesting to hear my colleague just now talk about disavowing white supremacists when, in 2022, she spoke at an event led by white supremacists and white nationalist Nick Fuentes,” Frost said.

“When asked about it, [Greene] doubled down on it and said, ‘We’re going to focus on people, not labels,’” the Gen Z politician said.

Then Frost said what we’ve all been thinking since the day Marge took office, “So get out of here with that damn hypocrisy.”

Frost is referencing the time Greene spoke at the third annual America First Political Action Conference — a far-right, white supremacist PAC — back in 2022, the Huffington Post reports.

The event was hosted by AFPAC founder Nick Fuentes, who is a well-known racist white supremacist, segregationist, and Holocaust denier.

During her speech, Greene referred to Fuentes and AFPAC as “canceled Americans,” and said, “I don’t believe anyone should be canceled…But that’s what the Democrats believe in because that’s what Marxism is. That’s what communism is,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

After getting backlash for speaking at the event, MTG claimed she wasn’t aware she wasn’t aware of Fuentes’ beliefs.

But that’s hard to believe considering that during his speech at the same event, he said, “To the people that have thrown out and disrupted our country. We are coming for you. Your days in power are numbered. You think you can replace us? You are wrong. We will replace you!...We are willing, ultimately, to die for our cause…And I don’t say that glibly, I am willing to die for this cause. Do you want to know our secret? Our secret sauce? It is these young. white. men,” the ADL reports.

Right before he introduced Greene, he also quipped, “Now they’re going on about Russia, and Vladimir Putin is Hitler, and they say that’s not a good thing.”

Yep, no one could have known what his beliefs were because he hid them so well. *eye-roll*

We were already looking forward to some of the old guard retiring — ahem Mitch McConnel, Charles E. Grassley — but with the possibility of more Gen Z members like Frost stepping up, the future looks even brighter.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
democratamerica first political action conferencecongressgen zgeneration zhouse of representativesmarjorie taylor greenemaxwell frostnewsnick fuentespoliticsrepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepresentative maxwell frostrepublicanPolitics
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio