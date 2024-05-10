Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene get ROASTED by Seth Meyers after Republicans boo her

Democrats have disliked Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for years. But now even her own party is done with her antics, and Late Night host Seth Meyers is roasting her for it.

During his "A Closer Look" segment, Meyers dunked on Greene after she was loudly booed by her fellow Republicans when she tried to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson earlier this week.

Meyers pointed out that the GOP "elevated" Greene, and "so if you're mad at anyone, be mad at yourselves." He then showed clips from a MAGA rally where former President Donald Trump called the Georgia congresswoman "a brilliant woman" who "doesn't get credit for it."

It's too bad Trump-obsessed, conspiracy theory-peddling Republicans being in office impacts us all because we'd love to let them lie in the bed of their own making.

"It's such a backhanded compliment to say someone is brilliant but doesn't get credit for it," the 50-year-old host said before launching into a hilarious impression of Trump.