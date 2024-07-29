Scroll To Top
Meet the Drag queen ROASTING Republicans with viral Trump & Matt Gaetz makeup tutorials

Landon Reid is drag queen June Rogers who went viral for Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz makeup tutorials
Courtesy of Landon Reid

Tik Tok star and drag queen June Rogers (aka Landon Reid) is "helping" men achieve the bizarre makeup looks members of the GOP seem to favor.

This election cycle has been so stressful that we've been latching onto anything that makes us laugh. We cackled at the rumor that JD Vance had sexual relations with a couch and giggled at the genius Kamala Harris memes that have taken over social media, but sometimes what you really need is a drag queen to cut the tension with biting comedy at the expense of the Republican Party.

Enter TikTok star and drag queen June Rogers, aka Landon Reid, who has been roasting Republicans with makeup tutorials!

After people on the internet pointed out that Donald Trump's running mate looks like he wears eyeliner, Reid decided to break out their makeup kit and create a tutorial to teach people how to achieve Vance's signature look.

Reid thought he was making a funny video for himself and "like the 200 people who will watch it," but the hysterical TikTok video quickly gained more than 150,000 views and inspired him to make a series of similar makeup tutorials.

"My motto to life is 'Kill them with kindness because if nothing else, it makes you sympathetic to the jury," they quip in an interview with PRIDE. "And so it was just so funny pointing out the hypocrisy of these men who will say men shouldn't wear makeup and drag queens are destroying the foundation of society when the men wear more makeup than I do when I'm in drag."

@and_mayhem_ensued_

#greenscreen Hey everyone! Today, we're crossing the aisle for a hilarious makeup tutorial inspired by JD Vance's RNC look. Because who says gender-affirming care is only for the left? 😉 Watch as I transform into the most polished version of JD Vance with a touch of humor and a lot of glam. Let’s show that makeup knows no political boundaries! 💅 ##ParodyMakeup##JDVance##RNCLook##MakeupTutorial##GenderAffirmingCare##PoliticalHumor##MakeupForAll##CrossingTheAisle##FunnyMakeup##LiberalGlam##MakeupTransformation##TikTokComedy##GlamPolitics

Since creating that first TikTok tutorial, the 24-year-old aspiring writer and actor has also made videos teaching viewers how to recreate Matt Gaetz's terrifying Republican National Convention look, Trump's signature orange glow (which has already garnered nearly one million views at the time of publication), and Rudy Giuliani's sallow skin and runny hair dye.

"It's trolls being racist or completely ignorant because what are you going to say? My Donald Trump makeup looks exactly like him," Reid says of the conservative backlash he's faced since his videos went viral — the drag queen even did a Kamala Harris tutorial to prove to Republicans that you can recreate her makeup without resorting to blackface. Aside from the MAGA crowd being terrible (what's new?), the drag queen says the response has been overwhelmingly positive. "I think a lot of people just enjoy having a good laugh because, let's face it, we've all known what these men are doing to their faces is absolutely ridiculous," Reid says.

But this isn't merely a roast of Republicans' terrible makeup application; it's also an incisive commentary on the hypocrisy of a political party that claims drag queens are grooming our children and gender-affirming care should be a crime while at the same time coating their faces in layers of pancake makeup, bronzer, and eyeliner.

@and_mayhem_ensued_

Replying to @Trudith 🎨✨ Honest Donald Trump Makeup Recreation! 💄 I'm thrilled to see conservative men expressing themselves through makeup! Today, I'm doing an honest recreation of Donald Trump's makeup look. I understand many of you might not know where to start, so I hope my tutorials help. Let’s embrace self-expression together! 🌟 #MakeupForEveryone #DonaldTrumpMakeup #ConservativeBeauty #ExpressYourself #InclusiveBeauty #MakeupTutorial #BeautyForAll #SelfExpression #GlamPolitics #BreakingBarriers #Trump #MakeUp#AlphaMale

In a tongue-in-cheek way, Reid starts these tutorials by telling the audience that they know conservative men will want to learn how to create these makeup looks. "Yes, I'm a liberal, but I am reaching across the aisle in the name of bipartisanship to help you all in your gender-affirming care journey," they say.

This isn't the first time Reid has used his social media platform to dunk on the Republican mob. He also has an ongoing funny story-time series aptly called "Creepy Conservative Men Who Come Into My DMs Because They Think I'm A Woman." And Reid — dubbed "America's most edible housewife" — has been fighting against dangerous right-wing rhetoric with drag queen story hour on TikTok Live every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Of course, not everyone is pleased with this.

@and_mayhem_ensued_

Replying to @gyngr5 🎨✨ Matt Gaetz RNC Makeup Look! 💄 Bridging the political divide with makeup! Conservatives, here's how to get started with Matt Gaetz's RNC look. Because beauty is for everyone! 🌟 Comment which politician’s look I should do next! 👇 #MakeupForEveryone #MattGaetzMakeup #MacGates #RNC #Plastic surgery#RNCInspiredLook #ConservativeBeauty #BeautyWithoutBorders #MakeupForMen #GlamPolitics #InclusiveBeauty

You would think experiences like these would turn someone into a cynic, but Reid still has hope for the November election. "Liberals get very hung up on perfectionism as opposed to tiny steps that are better than what we had before," the TikToker says. "Is Kamala Harris a perfect candidate? No, because we're never going to have a perfect candidate. Is she significantly better? Absolutely. And is voting for her going to be so very beneficial for queer people, for women, for people of color? Yes, it will."

Next up, Reid is focused on breaking into Hollywood, but also plans to continue their makeup tutorial series for "as long as it's amusing me" and has a video teaching people how to achieve former Trump advisor and current Donald Trump Jr. fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle's…dramatic makeup already in the works.

When faced with a political party as diabolically evil and anti-LGBTQ+ as the Republicans, turning to smart and hilarious satire at the hands of a practiced drag queen will keep you laughing instead of crying!

PoliticsViralDragQueensTikTokEntertainmentLGBTQ+
donald trumptiktok stardrag queendrag queen june rogersjd vancejune rogerskamala harrislandon reidmakeup tutorialsmatt gaetzrepublican partyrepublican politicianrepublicanstiktokviral video
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

