Meet the Drag queen ROASTING Republicans with viral Trump & Matt Gaetz makeup tutorials

This election cycle has been so stressful that we've been latching onto anything that makes us laugh. We cackled at the rumor that JD Vance had sexual relations with a couch and giggled at the genius Kamala Harris memes that have taken over social media, but sometimes what you really need is a drag queen to cut the tension with biting comedy at the expense of the Republican Party.

Enter TikTok star and drag queen June Rogers, aka Landon Reid, who has been roasting Republicans with makeup tutorials!

After people on the internet pointed out that Donald Trump's running mate looks like he wears eyeliner, Reid decided to break out their makeup kit and create a tutorial to teach people how to achieve Vance's signature look.

Reid thought he was making a funny video for himself and "like the 200 people who will watch it," but the hysterical TikTok video quickly gained more than 150,000 views and inspired him to make a series of similar makeup tutorials.

"My motto to life is 'Kill them with kindness because if nothing else, it makes you sympathetic to the jury," they quip in an interview with PRIDE. "And so it was just so funny pointing out the hypocrisy of these men who will say men shouldn't wear makeup and drag queens are destroying the foundation of society when the men wear more makeup than I do when I'm in drag."

"My motto to life is 'Kill them with kindness because if nothing else, it makes you sympathetic to the jury," they quip in an interview with PRIDE. "And so it was just so funny pointing out the hypocrisy of these men who will say men shouldn't wear makeup and drag queens are destroying the foundation of society when the men wear more makeup than I do when I'm in drag."

Since creating that first TikTok tutorial, the 24-year-old aspiring writer and actor has also made videos teaching viewers how to recreate Matt Gaetz's terrifying Republican National Convention look, Trump's signature orange glow (which has already garnered nearly one million views at the time of publication), and Rudy Giuliani's sallow skin and runny hair dye. "It's trolls being racist or completely ignorant because what are you going to say? My Donald Trump makeup looks exactly like him," Reid says of the conservative backlash he's faced since his videos went viral — the drag queen even did a Kamala Harris tutorial to prove to Republicans that you can recreate her makeup without resorting to blackface. Aside from the MAGA crowd being terrible (what's new?), the drag queen says the response has been overwhelmingly positive. "I think a lot of people just enjoy having a good laugh because, let's face it, we've all known what these men are doing to their faces is absolutely ridiculous," Reid says. But this isn't merely a roast of Republicans' terrible makeup application; it's also an incisive commentary on the hypocrisy of a political party that claims drag queens are grooming our children and gender-affirming care should be a crime while at the same time coating their faces in layers of pancake makeup, bronzer, and eyeliner.

In a tongue-in-cheek way, Reid starts these tutorials by telling the audience that they know conservative men will want to learn how to create these makeup looks. "Yes, I'm a liberal, but I am reaching across the aisle in the name of bipartisanship to help you all in your gender-affirming care journey," they say. This isn't the first time Reid has used his social media platform to dunk on the Republican mob. He also has an ongoing funny story-time series aptly called "Creepy Conservative Men Who Come Into My DMs Because They Think I'm A Woman." And Reid — dubbed "America's most edible housewife" — has been fighting against dangerous right-wing rhetoric with drag queen story hour on TikTok Live every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Of course, not everyone is pleased with this.