This 'Drag Race' star is getting absolutely ROASTED over endorsing Trump for President

In a shocking turn of events, Santino Rice continues to be both incredibly wrong and unabashedly confident about his terrible opinions.

Rice, who is best known for his work as a contestant on Project Runway season 5 and as a recurring judge on the first 6 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, has a lot of horrible takes that he loves to share with the world. He's outspoken on his anti-vaccination and anti-abortion stances. Since being fired from RPDR in 2015, Rice has slipped further out of cultural relevancy and into far-right Christian Nationalism.

To say one nice thing about Rice: if it takes "courage to be disliked" then this man has some of the most courage I've ever seen.



He has truly become a parody of himself and the movement he is a part of. His X feed is a masterclass in ultraconservative nonsense posting. It's just all-caps screaming about the greatness of America and it's one and only savior, President Donald J. Trump, as far as you can scroll. For someone constantly spouting that through God all things are possible, Rice's behavior is less than Christlike to put it lightly. When Santino said "Calling Kamala Harris r*tarded is offensive to r*tards," I'm not sure which of Jesus's teachings that was supposed to embody, but Rice clearly knows something I don't! At least he took the time to clarify that his hatred of Vice President Kamala Harris isn't rooted in any sort of misogyny. Thank goodness! Riced posted this explanation to X on Sunday:

It's so great to hear that Rice would hypothetically vote for some woman some day. Glad we got that cleared up! Rice's statement obviously made a huge impact on others, what with its 39 likes and 27 reposts at the time of writing this article. I'm certainly glad that Rice found the courage to post something so brave and controversial- not because I agree with anything he's ever said, but because there's nothing like watching someone you hate get absolutely roasted on the internet! And to watch him get roasted by a bunch of drag queens? That's too good, it's not even my birthday! RuPaul's Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney both had words for Rice.



There were also plenty of non-celebrities ready to put Rice in his place.

Rice has never had sound opinions, not on Drag Race and certainly not now. And those who take the time to let him know that he is a hateful, backwards bigot? They're really doing the Lord's work.



