Scroll To Top
Politics

This 'Drag Race' star is getting absolutely ROASTED over endorsing Trump for President

This 'Drag Race' star is getting absolutely ROASTED over endorsing Trump for President

A triptych of drag queen The Vivienne, former President Donald Trump, and drag queen Lawrence Chaney
Courtesy of Go My Media/Shuttershock, John M. Heller/GettyImages, and Michael Ciaglo/GettyImages.

Extra! Extra! Culturally insignificant man claws at relevancy by being loud and wrong on the internet!

@politebotanist

In a shocking turn of events, Santino Rice continues to be both incredibly wrong and unabashedly confident about his terrible opinions.

Rice, who is best known for his work as a contestant on Project Runway season 5 and as a recurring judge on the first 6 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, has a lot of horrible takes that he loves to share with the world. He's outspoken on his anti-vaccination and anti-abortion stances. Since being fired from RPDR in 2015, Rice has slipped further out of cultural relevancy and into far-right Christian Nationalism.

To say one nice thing about Rice: if it takes "courage to be disliked" then this man has some of the most courage I've ever seen.

He has truly become a parody of himself and the movement he is a part of. His X feed is a masterclass in ultraconservative nonsense posting. It's just all-caps screaming about the greatness of America and it's one and only savior, President Donald J. Trump, as far as you can scroll.

For someone constantly spouting that through God all things are possible, Rice's behavior is less than Christlike to put it lightly. When Santino said "Calling Kamala Harris r*tarded is offensive to r*tards," I'm not sure which of Jesus's teachings that was supposed to embody, but Rice clearly knows something I don't!

At least he took the time to clarify that his hatred of Vice President Kamala Harris isn't rooted in any sort of misogyny. Thank goodness! Riced posted this explanation to X on Sunday:

It's so great to hear that Rice would hypothetically vote for some woman some day. Glad we got that cleared up!

Rice's statement obviously made a huge impact on others, what with its 39 likes and 27 reposts at the time of writing this article. I'm certainly glad that Rice found the courage to post something so brave and controversial- not because I agree with anything he's ever said, but because there's nothing like watching someone you hate get absolutely roasted on the internet!

And to watch him get roasted by a bunch of drag queens? That's too good, it's not even my birthday!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney both had words for Rice.

There were also plenty of non-celebrities ready to put Rice in his place.

Rice has never had sound opinions, not on Drag Race and certainly not now. And those who take the time to let him know that he is a hateful, backwards bigot? They're really doing the Lord's work.


PoliticsRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensCelebrities
donald trumplawrence chaneypresidential electionrpdrrupauls drag racesantino ricethe viviennecelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio