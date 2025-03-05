PSA: Trans mice are not a thing, and the internet is roasting the MAGA ‘king’

For some reason, I chose to tune in to (the first half of) President Trump’s Address to Congress just to see the chaos unfold for myself.

I fell asleep about halfway through before I realized he was playing on my subconscious, and when I woke up, I realized he'd already gone 30 minutes over the hour I had dedicated anyway, with apparently another 30 to go.

At the start of the speech, as he walked down the aisle to his legion of MAGA sycophants, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico, stood behind him holding up a sign that read, “This is not normal.”

This prompted Trump loyalist Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, to rip it out of her hands.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury holds a sign reading "This Is Not Normal" before another member rips it out of her hand.



[image or embed] — Jordan Uhl (@jordanuhl.com) March 4, 2025 at 6:17 PM Soon after, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed and may now face GOP censure for calling Trump out about his Medicaid cuts.

US Rep Al Green removed by Trump's Nazi while others sat and watched or jeer at him. He stood up to Trump and told him he had no mandate to disrupt Medicaid for millions of people. Make a list of which politicians you are going to keep. So far it's a short list. #3E #SOTU



[image or embed] — Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 6:42 PM I could go on, but my blood pressure is already high enough as it is, and we have to talk about one of the stupidest, and inadvertently most hateful, things Trump said: That the Democrats spent “$8 million for making mice transgender,” and falsely affirming, “this is real.”

"8 million dollars for making mice transgender" is the new "they're eating the dogs"



[image or embed] — CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 6:47 PM Apart from the fact this “statistic” was among the laundry list of false statements released by DOGE leader Elon Musk, Trump has also confused “transgender” mice with “transgenic” mice, which the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) defines as “an organism or cell whose genome has been altered by the introduction of one or more foreign DNA sequences from another species by artificial means. Transgenic organisms are generated in the laboratory for research purposes.” Apart from this, transgenic studies have been used for a long time, including “to demonstrate that DNA is the molecule that carries the genetic code and that oncogenes can cause cancer.” While we’re on the topic of cancer, Trump also used DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old child cancer survivor as a prop to deflect from the fact he’s defunded pediatric cancer research, but once again, I digress.

Trump just told this kid, DJ Daniel, who has cancer, that acting Secret Service director Sean Curran is going to make him a Secret Service agent tonight.



[image or embed] — Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 7:34 PM The NHGRI also says that transgenic animals “have been used to model human diseases and to develop new treatments.” Well, the now-popular Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) crowd doesn’t want you to have those, as has been made evident by the recent death from measles for the first time in over a decade after an outbreak in Texas. Anyway, the internet has done what they do best and collectively come together to call out Trump and his absurdly statement. Check out some of the best reactions, and do the only thing we really can do to keep sane these days: laugh.

No transgender mice *that we know of*. The mice have yet to share their pronouns. — 𝕤𝕥 𝕓𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕟 (@bjdr.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 4:59 AM "No transgender mice *that we know of*. The mice have yet to share their pronouns."

"“$8M to make mice transgender. This is real!” I hate stupid people. I don’t say that meaning I’m brilliant. I say it meaning I trust the experts and listen to them like other intelligent human beings should."

Transgender mice after they passed through their case study research



[image or embed] — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea (@tarynt.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 9:18 AM "Transgender mice after they passed through their case study research"

"It’s Trans Rodent Day of Visibility; a time to celebrate our queer friends from the rat, mouse, guinea pig & capybara questioning community. 1 in 7 hamsters identify as Trans & 14% of mice are gender fluid. You’re never more than 6 metres from a non binary rat; fact. #TransAnimals#TransRodentDayofVisibility

They're eating the transgender mice on Arab Sesame Street. — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 6:46 PM "They're eating the transgender mice on Arab Sesame Street."

"omg the transgender illegal aliens in prison and the transgender mice…… they’re both real #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion"

"I didn't watch the felon speak tonight, but I hear a highlight was his fixation on "transgender mice"? Someone please tell me I accidentally clicked into The Onion?"

Transgenic mice are not transgender mice. Thanks for coming to my TED talk — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 4:57 AM "Transgenic mice are not transgender mice. Thanks for coming to my TED talk"

"what did he just say about transgender mice? #StateOfTheUnion"

The transgender mice shit because they are illiterate and don’t know what transgenic means…what a great time to be dumb and horrible for everyone else — Ryan Hebert (@ryanhebert.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 9:50 AM "The transgender mice shit because they are illiterate and don’t know what transgenic means…what a great time to be dumb and horrible for everyone else"

"making mice transgender #StateOfTheUnion"

It's the same book every time for transgender mice story hour.



[image or embed] — Voiceover Vegan (@vovegan.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 9:43 AM "It's the same book every time for transgender mice story hour."

"Imagine not researching the difference between transgenic mice and transgender mice and then making it a focal point of government waste."

Trump heard transgenic mice and thought “transgender” mice. Just like he heard immigrants were seeking asylum and thought it meant they were coming from insane asylums. — Troy Matthews (@keeptroyblue.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 4:17 AM "Trump heard transgenic mice and thought “transgender” mice. Just like he heard immigrants were seeking asylum and thought it meant they were coming from insane asylums."

"Move over million dollar man… 2025 We have 8 million dollar transgender mice"

Felon 47 is out here ranting about 'trans mice' like a senile grandpa who just discovered the internet. Spoiler alert: He confused transgenic with transgender—because, of course, he did.



[image or embed] — jrph1.bsky.social (@jrph1.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 9:41 AM "Felon 47 is out here ranting about 'trans mice' like a senile grandpa who just discovered the internet. Spoiler alert: He confused transgenic with transgender—because, of course, he did."

"My transgender mouse. By Grok. Courtesy of the US Government."

I am glad SOMEONE is finally handling the issue of TransGENDERED MICE! This problem has plagued each and every american since the dawn of time. Chris, i hope you sleep better tonight knowing his 'effective' speech combats Transgender Mice! — The Ghost of Groucho (@ghostofgroucho.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 9:28 AM "I am glad SOMEONE is finally handling the issue of TransGENDERED MICE! This problem has plagued each and every american since the dawn of time. Chris, i hope you sleep better tonight knowing his 'effective' speech combats Transgender Mice!"

"Either @POTUS can‘t read or doesn‘t know that it‘s not „transgender mice“ (which don‘t exist!) but „transgenic mice“. What an embarrassment…"

i think $8M is a bargain to make transgender mice, i hope they make them woolly too



[image or embed] — t0ussaint (@t0ussaint.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 9:12 AM "i think $8M is a bargain to make transgender mice, i hope they make them woolly too"

"Transgender mice? Or transgenic??"

Have you seen the video of the so called 'transgender mice'? 🤣🤣🤣 Everyone laughed at him. Ooof, laughter is a balm. That gotta hurt the thin skinned tangerine 🤣🤣🤣 — Un-Ness-assary (@nessevely.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 8:52 AM "Have you seen the video of the so called 'transgender mice'? 🤣🤣🤣 Everyone laughed at him. Ooof, laughter is a balm. That gotta hurt the thin skinned tangerine 🤣🤣🤣"

"Actual footage of the transgender mice studies."

So no one is doing any interviews without asking any white house official how the president misunderstood transgenic mice as transgender mice and spent minutes talking about it in the state of the union and how anything they say is trustworthy because of that one giant lie. Right?



[image or embed] — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz.bsky.social) March 5, 2025 at 8:42 AM "So no one is doing any interviews without asking any white house official how the president misunderstood transgenic mice as transgender mice and spent minutes talking about it in the state of the union and how anything they say is trustworthy because of that one giant lie. Right?"