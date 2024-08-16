25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's DELUSION that he could beat Lincoln & Washington

From claiming that he got “every question right” on a basic cognitive exam to boasting about his dwindling crowd sizes which he says rivaled that of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., former President Donald Trump has always had an outsized ego, but now the MAGA leader is going viral for taking bragging to a whole new level by claiming he could beat two of the most famous presidents of all time in an election.
Puh-lease.
“We’re talking about the next election coming up. They said, ‘Sir, if Abraham Lincoln and George Washington came back from the dead, they couldn’t beat you,’” Trump said during a FOX News town hall back in February. The outlandish claim is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter) after the Republicans Against Trump account posted the video clip, which has now garnered over one million views.
Trump was such a terrible president that he couldn’t beat zombie Lincoln and Washington even if instead of shaking hands and kissing babies, they were eating the brains of voters.
Shockingly, this isn’t even the first time the blowhard has made this outlandish claim. Back in October 2022, he said that if Lincoln and Washington were on a ticket together, he’d still be able to beat them.
Listening to Trump brag about himself is like nails on a chalkboard, but luckily, the internet came through and started roasting the far-right politician by reminding him that he lost to Joe Biden and lost the popular vote in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. In fact, Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote by such a wide margin that she got more votes than any other losing presidential candidate in US History.
But Trump doesn’t deal in reality. Frankly, maybe we should keep letting him live in his delulu world so that he doesn’t think he needs to try very hard this campaign season.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Trump’s claiming he's better than Lincoln and Washington!