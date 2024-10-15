​25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's BIZARRE town hall DJ set that have us CACKLING

Donald Trump's performances at events have been getting stranger and stranger lately, but his behavior at Monday night's town hall in Pennsylvania was truly unhinged.
He referred to undocumented immigrants — who he disgustingly blames for all of society's ills — as the fictional Silence of the Lambs serial killer Hannibal Lecter, explaining, "Whenever I go, 'Hannibal Lecter,' you know what I'm talking about." He told people to go vote on January 5, mixing up the General Election with the date of his failed coup. And he joked about people needing to lose weight after medics were called in because people reportedly kept passing out from the heat. What a charmer.
But the strangest part of the whole night was when Trump decided to stop the event and awkwardly stood on stage while asking to have music played…for more than 30 minutes. Instead of answering more questions from the audience —ostensibly the entire reason for the event —Trump had his staff play his favorite campaign music and then stood, swayed, and did an embarrassing dance to the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." He also played Guns N' Roses, Sinead O'Connor, and Rufus Wainwright's version of "Hallelujah" — further proof that Republicans don't listen to lyrics.
"Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music," Trump said, according to the New York Times. "Let's make it into a music ——. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?" Not even his own MAGA-obsessed crowd was interested in his impromptu DJ set. Even as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who had helped host the event, tried to mimic Trump's wooden dance, attendees started to filter out. It would be embarrassing for Trump, except that his ego is so big he didn't even seem to notice. But the internet did! People immediately ran to social media to make fun of Trump for seemingly losing his marbles, looking like he was stoned, and playing "Y.M.C.A." when everyone knows that's OUR song.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Trump malfunctioning on stage and forcing everyone to listen to his music like a bad first date!