Watch Republican Paul Ryan Call Donald Trump An 'Authoritarian Narcissist' — Hard Agree

Republicans are attacking each other again, and we can't help but celebrate!

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who led the Republican majority during the first two years of Trump's reign of terror, has called out the former President for being an "authoritarian narcissist."

Duh. Took you long enough. But also, pot meet kettle.

During a recent video conference interview with Teneo Political Risk Advisory Co-President Kevin Kajiwara, Ryan shared his real feelings about the orange-haired MAGA leader, and he didn't hold back.

"Trump's not a conservative, he's an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that," Ryan said, calling him "a populist authoritarian narcissist."