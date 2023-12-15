Watch Republican Paul Ryan Call Donald Trump An 'Authoritarian Narcissist' — Hard Agree
Watch Republican Paul Ryan Call Donald Trump An 'Authoritarian Narcissist' — Hard Agree
The former Republican Speaker of the House tore Trump apart on a recent video conference.
Republicans are attacking each other again, and we can't help but celebrate!
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who led the Republican majority during the first two years of Trump's reign of terror, has called out the former President for being an "authoritarian narcissist."
Duh. Took you long enough. But also, pot meet kettle.
During a recent video conference interview with Teneo Political Risk Advisory Co-President Kevin Kajiwara, Ryan shared his real feelings about the orange-haired MAGA leader, and he didn't hold back.
"Trump's not a conservative, he's an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that," Ryan said, calling him "a populist authoritarian narcissist."
Has hell frozen over because we agree with Paul Ryan? Yikes.
"Historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good in any given moment," Ryan explained. "He doesn't think in classical liberal conservative terms. He thinks in an authoritarian way and he's been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he's the culture warrior."
He also complimented Republican Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for standing firm in their stance against Trump before criticizing other Republicans who caved in and didn't impeach him when they had the chance, The Hill reported.
"I think there are a lot of people in Congress, good friends of mine, who would take [their] vote back if they could, because I think a lot of these members of Congress — like on the second impeachment — they thought Trump was dead. They thought after Jan. 6 he wasn't going to have a comeback, he was dead," he said.
It kinda sounds like he's calling them spineless hypocrites — we couldn't agree more.
"So they figured, 'I'm not going to take this heat, I'm going to vote against this impeachment because he's gone anyway.' But what's happened is he's been resurrected," Ryan said "So I think there are a lot of people who already regret not getting him out of the way when they could have."
We hope Republicans turning on Trump is a sign of things to come!
- George Santos Pouts, Won't Run Again After Ethics Committee Points Out The Obvious, Gurl Bye ›
- GOP Lawmaker Calls Child F*g & Has The Nerve To Sue Paper Covering It ›
- Watch This GOP Senator Act Like A Child & Get Schooled Like A Child By Sen. Bernie Sanders ›
- Lauren Jauregui & Other Celebs Sound Off on Trump's Decision to End DACA ›