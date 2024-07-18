What in the WHAT are these DJT supporters wearing at the RNC?!

NICK OXFORD/AFP via Getty Images; Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
We know a lewk when we see one, but in the immortal words of Alyssa Edwards, “Mama this is garbage.”
This week the city of Milwaukee welcomed — well, sorta welcomed — the Republican National Convention a three-day fever dream ofhomophobia, xenophobia, transphobia, and bending bruised knees to their dear leader Donald J. Trump.
Along withbreaking Grindr and sportingabsurdly massive bandages (because this isn’t a cult — sure, Jan), the attendees of the event have also been turning thier version of looks, which proves that THIS is what happens when there are no gay people in your lives — it’s tragic.
From “Don’t Tread on Me“ gowns to racist “Never Surrender" hats, it’s truly a blight to behold. Let’s put it this way, if it were a Met Gala theme it would be: Fashion Nightmare in Red, White, and Blue.
Think this is hyperbole? Well Mary, keep scrolling..
