Kit Williamson's body is on full display in tight white briefs & gays are drooling

The handsome actor and writer is showing more skin than ever.

Kit Williamson

Kit Williamson

Another Self Machine / David George Zimmerman
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 05 2025 / 6:17 PM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Kit Williamson is the king of the thirst trap.

The Unconventional and EastSiders star is showing more body than ever before in his latest steamy photos on his social media pages.

Besides his social platforms, Williamson is posting more spicy pics on his recently-launched Patreon page. Along with sexy photoshoots, the star is sharing scripts, BTS content, and an unreleased short film that only subscribers can get access to. He even includes his workout routine and plant-based diet to encourage more people to hit the gym while eating clean!

One of Williamson's recent spicy photos features him lounging on the floor in nothing but a pair of white tight briefs. Naturally, fans went feral in his comments, so check out some of the highlights below!

Kit Williamson

Kit Williamson

Another Self Machine

actorentertainmentkit williamsonphotospicsthirst trapcelebrities

Kit Williamson
Celebrities

