Kit Williamson's body is on full display in tight white briefs & gays are drooling

Max Parker, 2025

Thomas Knight (provided)

Actor Max Parker has been making waves recently on Boots as Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan, a handsome (and closeted) leader in the Marine Corps. But before boot camp, Parker was featured in 2023's Red Hot calendar, a popular series from photographer Thomas Knights that spotlights the beauty of red-haired men (and also benefits charity). Resurfaced images from this shoot, pictured ahead, have now been shared with Out.

The 33-year-old English actor, who previously appeared in BBC's Casualty, ITV's Emmerdale, and Peacock's Vampire Academy, also discussed his coming-out journey in an interview for the Red Hot shoot. (He came out in a 2020 interview with Attitude magazine, in which he confirmed his relationship with Emmerdale costar Kris Mochrie, who he later wed.)

"It took me so long to come out because I didn't want to prove myself wrong. I've always told myself that, 'No, you're not." And so coming out to myself was probably the hardest thing," he told Red Hot. "Being a gay actor was scary. I didn't want to be pigeonholed, but I also didn't wanna lose out on opportunities because people maybe wouldn't cast you as a lead, a straight lead, because people wouldn't believe it after they know you're gay."

"But honestly, I've had the best experience. I've had roles playing romantic leads and, honestly, I feel like it's just another string to my bow. It's essentially, I've opened this door," he added. "Just being yourself opens so many more doors than you think. When I came out, it was probably the last door that needed to be opened for me to get on with my life and to get on with my career. That was literally the only thing holding me back. Being you, authentically you, is the most freeing thing you can do. And the quicker you do it, the quicker you can live."

Learn more about Red Hot's calendars, artworks, events, and more at redhot100.com. See Parker's images and Red Hot video ahead.

