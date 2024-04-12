Scroll To Top
Bravo's Preston Mitchum proposes to longtime partner Donald Cooley

Preston Mitchum and Donald Cooley get engaged
Instagram (@preston.mitchum; @decooley)

Congratulations are in order to the newly-engaged couple!

@andrewjstillman

We always love a good reason to celebrate, and Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Preston Mitchum is giving us a reason to cheer after the announcement of his new engagement alongside partner Donald Cooley.

Mitchum popped the question to his boyfriend of three years during a European getaway on Tuesday, April 9 while they were in Madrid, Spain.

“In a world where love between Black queer men isn’t always acknowledged or celebrated, we stand proudly together on this beautiful road together,” they said in a joint statement to People. “Our journey is a testament to the beauty and strength of love in all its forms and a commitment to always love and learn from each other. With hearts full of gratitude, we look forward to writing the next chapter of our lives together.”

During the proposal, Mitchum hired two photographers to pose as diners at the Ramón Freixa Madrid, where he popped the question during the dessert portion of the 10-course meal. He admitted he “thought he [Cooley] suspected something,” so was happy when he was able to pull it off.

“We usually take two big international trips a year and this one just felt right to pop the question,” Mitchum said.

The couple initially met toward the end of 2019 on the gay dating app, Jack’d, to which Mitchum said, “Don’t believe what people say about particular apps. He stumbled on my page and sent me a message. I loved what I saw. His page was very chill and fun at the same time, and it piqued my interest.”

The two shared their first date at a Washington D.C. speakeasy called Denson Liquor Bar and bonded over both being lawyers and everything they had in common. Communication between them has made their relationship stronger, and the freedom they give each other to speak or be silent is what keeps them going.

As to the upcoming wedding, fans of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard may be in for a treat, as Mitchum said he’s “certainly open” to saying their vows on camera. Cooley has yet to appear on the show, and airing a Black gay wedding would be a historic first on primetime TV.

Watch Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard on Sundays on Bravo.

Entertainment
black excellenceblack queer menbravoentertainmentjack'dsummer housesummer house marthas vineyardtvpreston mitchum
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio