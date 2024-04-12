Bravo's Preston Mitchum proposes to longtime partner Donald Cooley

We always love a good reason to celebrate, and Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Preston Mitchum is giving us a reason to cheer after the announcement of his new engagement alongside partner Donald Cooley.

Mitchum popped the question to his boyfriend of three years during a European getaway on Tuesday, April 9 while they were in Madrid, Spain.

“In a world where love between Black queer men isn’t always acknowledged or celebrated, we stand proudly together on this beautiful road together,” they said in a joint statement to People. “Our journey is a testament to the beauty and strength of love in all its forms and a commitment to always love and learn from each other. With hearts full of gratitude, we look forward to writing the next chapter of our lives together.”

See on Instagram During the proposal, Mitchum hired two photographers to pose as diners at the Ramón Freixa Madrid, where he popped the question during the dessert portion of the 10-course meal. He admitted he “thought he [Cooley] suspected something,” so was happy when he was able to pull it off. “We usually take two big international trips a year and this one just felt right to pop the question,” Mitchum said. The couple initially met toward the end of 2019 on the gay dating app, Jack’d, to which Mitchum said, “Don’t believe what people say about particular apps. He stumbled on my page and sent me a message. I loved what I saw. His page was very chill and fun at the same time, and it piqued my interest.”