These Two Soccer Teammates Got Engaged & Now We Believe in Love Again

Despite what our cold, icy, cynical hearts tell us, the world is still full of love—and the engagement of Orlando Pride teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris proves it!

Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Are Engaged! https://t.co/sVhTYEz1OJ — People (@people) March 13, 2019

The National Women’s Soccer League players confirmed their relationship and their engagement in an interview with People Magazine, earlier today.

"We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common," Harris told People about about how she and Krieger met in 2010. "We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids. The rest has kind of been history. Here we are nine years later, and we’re going to be getting married this year."

"Since being with Ash, I really feel like I’ve blossomed into the woman that I want to be," Krieger said. "And she’s helped me become the woman I am."

BRB gonna go cry tears of joys for the rest of eternity...

Congrats Ali & Ashlyn!