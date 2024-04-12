Scroll To Top

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/11

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

What a week to be a queer geek! From the return of Chucky to Fallout making its explosive debut and X-Men ‘97 dropping its best episode yet, there's been plenty to keep us busy and entertained!

PRIDE sat down with the cast and crew of Chucky, including our forever crush Jennifer Tilly to talk about her Sapphic era and the queer love story at the heart of the show. We also discussed how queerness factors into Fallout’s wasteland with series creator Jonah Nolan.

But that’s not all: Colton Underwood dished on his hopes for a gay dating series, Queen of the Mother Tucking World Tia Kofi shared her HILARIOUS vision for the future of Drag Race, Matt Rogers spilled on if we’ll see a Fire Island sequel, and Alan Ritchson's scathing takedown of Trump was all the serotonin we needed! What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto

'Chucky' star Jennifer Tilly on Tiffany’s chaotic Sapphic era & why we love her anyway

Courtesy of SyFy

Colton Underwood wants to create a reality dating show to help the gays get a happy ending

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Matt Rogers has an update on a ‘Fire Island’ sequel & we’re SHAKING

Searchlight Pictures

Tia Kofi is ready to rule the world & long may she reign!

Courtesy of World of Wonder

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson's SCATHING takedown of Trump is the best thing we've read all day

Amazon; Shutterstock

'​Fallout' is a wonderfully weird, funny & bold post-apocalyptic tale — but is it queer?

Courtesy of Prime Video

‘Drag Race’ star Q opens up about how the show impacted her mental health & why she ditched X

Courtesy of MTV

Ex-showrunner Beau DeMayo breaks silence on 'X-Men '97' after THAT shocking episode

Marvel Studios

10 Black queer country artists you should add to your playlist immediately

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

​'Chucky' creator on why taking Devon & Jake’s love story to the next level was ‘transformative’​

Courtesy of Syfy

Report: Lesbians have more orgasms — and yes, straight men, it's all your fault

Shutterstock

What is biphobia and why is it such a big problem?

Shutterstock

Adult entertainment icons Derek Kage & Cody Silver lead fight for free speech

Courtesy Cody Seiya, Derek Kage and Free Speech Coalition

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish is enjoying spring kicking off in Las Vegas! Over the weekend, Ricky and his chosen family went to Daylight Beach Club to enjoy the sunshine and cocktails, of course. Then, he and his bestie Karsyn went to the 13th anniversary for Absinthe at Caesars Las Vegas. Talk about a Sin City dream!

  

PRIDE’s Andrew J. Stillman is in Acapulco learning about LGBTQ+ travel in Mexico at the Tianguis Turistico travel trade show. The city was rocked by a hurricane at the end of 2023, and is hard at work to bring itself back to the beautiful destination it was and is! Stay tuned for his coverage coming soon!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: Civil War

Sometimes the only way to process anxiety is to see it externalized... on the biggest screen possible. Enter Civil War, the latest from Alex Garland (Men, Ex Machina). In the film, a group of journalists are racing across an America on the brink — and then past it — of a second civil war.

📺 Stream & Chill: Baby Reindeer

There are many reasons we burned through Baby Reindeer at a rapid pace and right at the top of that is trans star Nava Mau! The limited series is based on the true story of writer and star Richard Gadd's experience with a stalker. It's at turns wickedly fun and achingly, frighteningly dark. Now streaming on Netflix.

🎧 In our ears: Batidão Tropical Vol. 2 by Pabllo Vittar
Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar just released the fierce second volume to her 2021 record Batidão Tropical. This new era is a return to Pabllo’s roots in Brazilian music and culture, and we can’t stop listening to this on repeat!

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

