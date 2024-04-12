PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 4/11

Hi Fam 🌈

What a week to be a queer geek! From the return of Chucky to Fallout making its explosive debut and X-Men ‘97 dropping its best episode yet, there's been plenty to keep us busy and entertained!

PRIDE sat down with the cast and crew of Chucky , including our forever crush Jennifer Tilly to talk about her Sapphic era and the queer love story at the heart of the show. We also discussed how queerness factors into Fallout’s wasteland with series creator Jonah Nolan .

But that’s not all: Colton Underwood dished on his hopes for a gay dating series, Queen of the Mother Tucking World Tia Kofi shared her HILARIOUS vision for the future of Drag Race, Matt Rogers spilled on if we’ll see a Fire Island sequel, and Alan Ritchson 's scathing takedown of Trump was all the serotonin we needed! What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto

Colton Underwood wants to create a reality dating show to help the gays get a happy ending Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Tia Kofi is ready to rule the world & long may she reign! Courtesy of World of Wonder

10 Black queer country artists you should add to your playlist immediately Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Adult entertainment icons Derek Kage & Cody Silver lead fight for free speech Courtesy Cody Seiya, Derek Kage and Free Speech Coalition

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish is enjoying spring kicking off in Las Vegas! Over the weekend, Ricky and his chosen family went to Daylight Beach Club to enjoy the sunshine and cocktails, of course. Then, he and his bestie Karsyn went to the 13th anniversary for Absinthe at Caesars Las Vegas. Talk about a Sin City dream!

PRIDE’s Andrew J. Stillman is in Acapulco learning about LGBTQ+ travel in Mexico at the Tianguis Turistico travel trade show. The city was rocked by a hurricane at the end of 2023, and is hard at work to bring itself back to the beautiful destination it was and is! Stay tuned for his coverage coming soon!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 In theaters: Civil War Sometimes the only way to process anxiety is to see it externalized... on the biggest screen possible. Enter Civil War, the latest from Alex Garland (Men, Ex Machina). In the film, a group of journalists are racing across an America on the brink — and then past it — of a second civil war. 📺 Stream & Chill: Baby Reindeer There are many reasons we burned through Baby Reindeer at a rapid pace and right at the top of that is trans star Nava Mau! The limited series is based on the true story of writer and star Richard Gadd's experience with a stalker. It's at turns wickedly fun and achingly, frighteningly dark. Now streaming on Netflix. 🎧 In our ears: Batidão Tropical Vol. 2 by Pabllo Vittar

Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar just released the fierce second volume to her 2021 record Batidão Tropical. This new era is a return to Pabllo’s roots in Brazilian music and culture, and we can’t stop listening to this on repeat!