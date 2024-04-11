Scroll To Top
Interviews

Colton Underwood wants to create a reality dating show to help the gays get a happy ending

Colton Underwood wants to create a reality dating show to help the gays get a happy ending

Colton Underwood The Masked Singer The Bachelor Gay Dating Reality Show
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The former Bachelor has found love and wants his queer peers to do the same.

rickycornish

This is the LGBTQ+ representation we've been waiting for.

Colton Underwood is the heartthrob everyone fell in love with during his time on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. Then, he made history as the first lead in Bachelor history to come out as gay during a Good Morning America interview in 2021.

Since his iconic coming out, the star went on to marry his husband Jordan C. Brown in 2023 and he's now beginning the process of entering fatherhood.

With all of his exciting personal ventures, Underwood is still taking the time to return to reality TV roots by competing on the current season of The Masked Singer.

Although he was sadly eliminated from the competition, the hunk was thrilled to "come out" yet again during his unmasking as Lovebird.

"It was one of the best experiences of my life! People who have had to come out are used to wearing a mask or two in their lives. Going through a show like this was fitting and the perfect time for me to do it. To be able to let loose on the stage is such a fun and full-circle moment for me," Underwood tells PRIDE.

Since reality TV sent Underwood into superstardom, the veteran now wants single people in the queer community to have a chance at falling in love in front of the cameras.

"I think, obviously, a fun same-sex dating show is needed whether that's through The Bachelor franchise, through Love is Blind, [or] through a new project coming out. I'm trying to figure out how we can get that into development and get out on people's screens."

The possibilities are endless! Could Underwood be a host, producer, creator? All of the above?! It's all in the works. At the end of the day, he just wants queer people to find love like he has.

"I'm positioned well enough with my experiences to be there as a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen to certain things, [or] possibly give advice. The Bachelor franchise has taught me a lot about dating with intent. I apply that to my marriage with Jordan and I think that representation in our community is important. There's ways that you can get married, build a family, heal, and move on."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX. To see the full interview with Colton Underwood, check out the video below.

InterviewsTVVideoViralGayEntertainmentLifestyleLGBTQ+Celebrities
colton underwoodlgbtq+the bachelorettecelebritiesentertainmentgayreality tvtelevisiontvvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Bachelor Star Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay, Lands Netflix Series

Bachelor Star Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay, Lands Netflix Series

Gus Kenworthy Will Be Colton Underwood's 'Gay Guide' in a Netflix Show

Gus Kenworthy Will Be Colton Underwood's 'Gay Guide' in a Netflix Show

Colton Underwood shares how he met his husband and proves you can find love anywhere

Colton Underwood reveals how he met his husband & proves you can find love anywhere

Colton Underwood

15 Steamy Pics of Colton Underwood Just In Time For The Summer

No One Wants to Watch Colton Underwood & Gus Kenworthy's Netflix Show

No One Wants to Watch Colton Underwood & Gus Kenworthy's Netflix Show

Colton Underwood Says 'The Bachelor' Helped Him Realize He's Straight

Colton Underwood Says 'The Bachelor' Helped Him Realize He's Straight

Colton Underwood Was Blackmailed Into Coming Out With Gay Spa Pics

Colton Underwood Was Blackmailed Into Coming Out With Gay Spa Pics

Billy Eichner's Perfectly Foresaw Colton Underwood's Coming Out

Billy Eichner's Perfectly Foresaw Colton Underwood's Coming Out

Colton Underwood and Jordon C. Brown

Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown Wed In A Romantic 3-Day Ceremony

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood says his 'days of sinning are over'

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio