Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' delivered on the full frontals, but did the actors use prosthetics?

Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' delivered on the full frontals, but did the actors use prosthetics?

Queer movie 2024 Venice Film Festival Drew Starkey Luca Guadagnino Daniel Craig Omar Apollo
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

These actors have no shame in their onscreen nudity game.

@andrewjstillman

When it comes to sex in film, one thing is for sure: At times, it can definitely shock us.

Granted, it isn’t necessarily the type of shock that has us clutching our pearls, but is rather the type of shock that makes us wonder, just for a moment, if we’ve accidentally put on a different type of adult film.

A recent example of a film that made us blush is Queer by Luca Guadagnino, which just released nationwide on December 13. We already knew this would be a sexy and provocative film that would give us more nudity and sex than Guadagnino’s previous venture with Call Me By Your Name, and the full-frontals in the film certainly delivered.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the film is based on a 1985 novella of the same name by William S. Burroughs, which also serves as a partial sequel to his 1953 novella, Junkie. It centers around an American Navy serviceman, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), who becomes the focal point of the obsession for the much older William Lee (Daniel Craig), an American expat and struggling drug addict in Mexico City.

Eventually, after some convincing from Craig's character, the two wind up heading out to South America in search of a telepathy-inducing psychedelic in the jungle. The journey between the two includes a lot of nudity, a lot of sex, and a lot of investment from the actors, including Omar Apollo, who made his film brief but notable movie debut as one of Craig’s other onscreen lovers.

In a recent interview with TIME, Guadagnino, Craig, Starkey, and Apollo all addressed the heavy sex, with Guadagnino saying, “For me, this is not about gay or homosexuality, it’s more about: Are we ready for connection? What is preventing these characters from having a full-blown connection?”

That full-blown connection involves some very eye-catching and fully nude visuals, of which Starkey admitted he used a prosthetic, which is a common practice to help actors during sex scenes.

“We got to embarrass ourselves in front of one another,” said Starkey. “And have little accomplishments in the choreography with each other. That imbued its way into everything.”

As to why he didn’t go full frontal himself, Craig said of the others, “They’re young. They’re young and beautiful.” To the sex, he admitted they’ve “gone for that sort of vulnerability and keeping it as real as it possibly can be,” with hopes that translated well onto the screen.

Apollo, on the other hand, didn’t confirm nor deny whether he used one for his role. Until further notice, we're just going to allow ourselves to pretend we got to see it all.

Catch Queer out in theaters now, and keep an eye out for its streaming release.

EntertainmentMovies
daniel craigdrew starkeyluca guadagninoomar apolloprosthetic penisprostheticsqueerqueer movie
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio