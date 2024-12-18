Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer' delivered on the full frontals, but did the actors use prosthetics?

When it comes to sex in film, one thing is for sure: At times, it can definitely shock us.

Granted, it isn’t necessarily the type of shock that has us clutching our pearls, but is rather the type of shock that makes us wonder, just for a moment, if we’ve accidentally put on a different type of adult film.

A recent example of a film that made us blush is Queer by Luca Guadagnino, which just released nationwide on December 13. We already knew this would be a sexy and provocative film that would give us more nudity and sex than Guadagnino’s previous venture with Call Me By Your Name, and the full-frontals in the film certainly delivered.

In case you're unfamiliar, the film is based on a 1985 novella of the same name by William S. Burroughs, which also serves as a partial sequel to his 1953 novella, Junkie. It centers around an American Navy serviceman, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), who becomes the focal point of the obsession for the much older William Lee (Daniel Craig), an American expat and struggling drug addict in Mexico City. Eventually, after some convincing from Craig's character, the two wind up heading out to South America in search of a telepathy-inducing psychedelic in the jungle. The journey between the two includes a lot of nudity, a lot of sex, and a lot of investment from the actors, including Omar Apollo, who made his film brief but notable movie debut as one of Craig's other onscreen lovers. In a recent interview with TIME, Guadagnino, Craig, Starkey, and Apollo all addressed the heavy sex, with Guadagnino saying, "For me, this is not about gay or homosexuality, it's more about: Are we ready for connection? What is preventing these characters from having a full-blown connection?"