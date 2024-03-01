Elon Musk quietly reinstates X's ban on deadnaming & misgendering

The social media platform X has been a dumpster fire ever since Elon Musk took over in 2022, but things got infinitely worse for the transgender community when he quietly axed a policy protecting against misgendering and deadnaming.

Now, 10 months later, the policy has been just as quietly reinstated. In fact, it was done so secretively that no one noticed for close to a month until Ars Technica reported on the change.

The wildly unpopular choice to get rid of these vital protections in the first place came in April 2023 after Musk claimed his own tweets could be considered to violate the policy created in 2018.

With the policy removed, so too were any guard rails on what conservatives could post on X. Deadnaming, misgendering, and spewing vitriolic hate at the LGBTQ+ community was A-OK and seemed to be a favorite pastime for ultra-conservative and alt-right figures — like when far-right pundit Jordan Peterson intentionally deadnamed Elliot Page for clout.

According to Ars Technica, last month X updated the "Use of Prior Names and Pronouns" section of its policy, which now confirms that the platform will "reduce the visibility of posts that purposefully use different pronouns to address someone other than what that person uses for themselves, or that use a previous name that someone no longer goes by as part of their transition."

Trans journalist Ari Drennen, who posted about the Ars Technica article yesterday, wrote, "Don't look now but X (formerly Twitter) quietly restored their ban on misgendering and deadnaming trans people - as long as it's reported by the target."