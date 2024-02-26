Xunami Muse hints at a situationship with Mirage & we're SWEATING

A secret showmance is what we live for!

Xunami Muse is the latest queen to sadly sashay away from season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Although her time was undeniably cut short, the queen shined throughout the competition by showing her bubbly personality, sickening runways, and real bonds with her sisters.

Following her elimination, Muse caught up with PRIDE to dish on her spicy relationships with Plane Jane and Mirage, along with a potential werkroom return in the future.



PRIDE: My queen, congratulations on your run on RuPaul's Drag Race. How much fun did you have filming this show?

Xunami Muse: Oh my God... I would fully relive it again. It's one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life. I will forever cherish that. All these opportunities that are presenting themselves... it's amazing! What else could I ask for?

Period queen. I'm so excited for you. By the way, you were seriously the queen of Untucked! Xunami's afters was a vibe.

Baby, if I was going to be in there... I was going to have it lit! I'm a good time. I just like to have a great time.

Speaking of a great time, you teased in the last episode of Untucked that you and Plane Jane had a bit of a connection. What's the tea sis?

I don't have a crush on Plane, but my sister is attractive. I would fuck her! We're not texting or canoodling. We just appreciate each other's beauty.

I love that. It's also not just Plane Jane! We saw Mirage rave about you at a recent appearance at Roscoe's in Chicago.

Me and Mirage is a little different... I'll leave it there. I'm a good time. I'm fun... you know.

Ooh the plot thickens! Well circling back to Drag Race, a lot of the fans wish we could have seen more from you. Is there anything you were hoping to show more of?

Definitely more runways and acting. Acting is something I've always loved. The SNL challenge... I had so much fun. The Rusical... I had so much fun with that one. I had fun with Snatch Game, but it was really hard.

Let's talk about your elimination. It was so much fun watching you and Morphine Love Dion on the stage together.

Obviously, you don't want to be in the bottom lip-synching, but you also don't want to be lip-synching against your friend. That was the curveball for me. Am I lip-synching to survive or am I giving a show with my girl? It was the latter for me. I shared my joy for drag on stage.

You did such a great job and I'm also assuming mother Kandy Muse is very proud of you!

Absolutely. Baby, I don't think I ever looked bad on the runway. The fans got to see my personality. I can't wait to continue sharing it with everyone and for all the opportunities that come in the Ru-niverse!

Most definitely. I know you just finished filming the show, but if RuPaul were to give you a phone call in a year or two for an All Stars run, would you be down?

Abso-fucking-lutely. Now that I've experienced it, I have a completely new way of perceiving it. It would be a completely different experience for me. If the phone rings, I will be answering Mama Ru.

You also brought some incredible representation by opening up about being a DACA recipient along with Geneva Karr. What has that reaction been like?

It was beautiful to the point that I was leaving a gig and I called my mom and started crying. The outpouring of support and love... I was overwhelmed! At the end of the day, it's such a beautiful thing.

I was fearful at first, but now I'm really happy I went through it. There are so many others like me, so I'm not alone and they're not alone. We're making the best of what we have and the obstacles we have. That's not going to stop us! We're still going to spread the gospel of drag!

Yes! That's so beautiful. Last question for you... you're also a viral queen with your hilarious "FOUR" meme.

[Laughs] That brings me joy! Fans just really enjoy the sound of my voice and how I talk. Baby, now I'm not going to shut the fuck up. I'm going to be talking! Four plus four is eight and that's the episode I went home on. It's all full circle.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on MTV.