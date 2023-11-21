10 Most Iconic Cliques & Alliances In 'Drag Race' Herstory

This is RuPaul’s Best Alliance Race!
Every now and then, we can still hear the voice of Michelle Visage echoing in our heads, saying “cliques can be dangerous!”
It’s true. Unlike shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge, cliques and alliances on RuPaul’s Drag Race can indeed be very dangerous. Some of them do end up being successful, with most of the alliance members getting to the end and one of them even winning. However, there are also plenty of examples of alliances that didn’t succeed all that much.
For one, it can be tricky for groups of queens to get a positive edit when they often get together to kiki about the other girls and end up throwing some shade. There’s also a constant concern about all of them getting to the end in a competition that each queen should only be worrying about herself.
Whether positive or negative, though, cliques and alliances can be fun for Drag Race viewers to follow along during a season.
Scroll through to see the most iconic cliques and alliances in the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise!
The Heathers (‘Drag Race’ Season 3)
Hi Heather! How are you, Heather? Back in season three of Drag Race, Manila Luzon, Raja, Delta Work, and Carmen Carrera drove the other girls crazy after they formed the Heathers clique and all started calling one another Heather. They considered themselves the “pretty girls,” nicknaming the rest of the cast as “the boogers.” Well, the clique worked considering that Raja and Manila were the top two queens of the season, and Raja won.
RoLaskaTox (‘Drag Race’ Season 5 & ‘All Stars 2’)
“RoLaskaTox! It’s the new prescription drug for people who are gagging.” During Drag Race season five, BFFs Roxxxy Andrews, Alaska, and Detox banded together and formed the clique known as RoLaskaTox. All three of them made it to top four! Alas, their biggest competitor, Jinkx Monsoon, snatched the crown and won that season.
Bitter Old Lady Brigade (‘Drag Race’ Season 7)
Despite the fact that Kennedy Davenport and Ginger Minj were way too young to call themselves anything that included the word “old,” these two queens very much represented the old-school way of doing drag, which solidified them as an alliance called the Bitter Old Lady Brigade. Both of them got to the top four, but Violet Chachki (their arch-nemesis in the competition) was ultimately crowned the winner.
Mean Girls (‘Drag Race’ Season 13)
Kandy Muse, Gottmik, and Tina Burner developed a really quick friendship in season 13 of Drag Race. Over the course of the season, they started to call their clique “Mean Girls,” even though they weren’t necessarily that mean at all. In any case, this was a very fun friendship to follow, and felt like a throwback to season three (which referenced Heathers) by picking a popular movie like Mean Girls for their alliance name.
Twinners (‘All Stars 7’)
The double-crowning of Trinity The Tuck and Monét X Change on All Stars 4 ruffled a lot of feathers, but everything worked out in the end. By the time they came back to compete in the all-winners season of All Stars 7, Trinity and Monét had an official alliance by the name of Twinners. Both of them got to the lip sync for the crown marathon to win the season, and Monét finished as runner-up.
Jimbo & Kandy Muse (‘All Stars 8’)
There was never really an actual name for Jimbo and Kandy Muse’s alliance on All Stars 8. And yet, this was clearly the only real alliance in the competition. While both Jimbo and Kandy seemed to be closer to other queens in the werk room, they ultimately kept their promises to each other to get to the end together. And it worked! Jimbo and Kandy were the top two of the season, and Jimbo was crowned.
Confidence Corner (‘Drag Race UK’ Season 1)
In the first-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne and Baga Chipz formed a quick friendship and even did their makeup next to each other. Baga nicknamed their section of the werk room as Confidence Corner, which ultimately became the name of this friendship and alliance in the competition. Both of them made it to the top three alongside Divina de Campo, and The Vivienne snatched the crown.
Bratpack (‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Season 2)
Gia Metric, Kendall Gender, and Synthia Kiss were three Vancouver girls who already knew one another prior to competing on Canada’s Drag Race season two. As expected, they immediately formed a clique in the competition and called it the Bratpack. As of 2023, the Bratpack is still a legitimate drag girl group with original songs.
Team SRV (‘Canada vs the World’ Season 1)
Team SRV was formed in the very first episode of Canada vs the World season one for the girl-groups challenge. This group consisted of Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Vanity Milan. Even though Vanity was eliminated before the grand finale, Silky and Ra’Jah got to lip sync for the crown, and Ra’Jah was crowned Queen of the Mother-Puckin’ World!
Rio Girls (‘Drag Race Brasil’ Season 1)
Miranda Lebrão, Organzza, Betina Polaroid, and Shannon Skarllet were four Drag Race season one contestants who came from city of Rio de Janeiro. In the competition, they clearly had a stronger bond with one another and formed somewhat of a “clique” in the cast. Ultimately, all four of them got to the top five, with Organzza being crowned Brazil’s First Drag Superstar.