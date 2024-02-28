Scroll To Top
Top 10 gifts that bind to celebrate your chosen family

Top 10 gifts that bind to celebrate your chosen family
Images Courtesy The Pride Store

Discover the perfect gifts to celebrate the unbreakable bonds of chosen family with The Pride Store's curated selection, blending empowerment, style, and a touch of whimsy for those who mean the most.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a world where love knows no bounds, chosen family becomes a cornerstone of our existence. These are the individuals who, regardless of blood ties, stand by us through thick and thin, sharing our joys and comforting us in times of need. As we celebrate the beauty of chosen family, The Pride Store brings you a curated list of gifts that not only reflect the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community but also serve as tokens of appreciation for those who hold a special place in our hearts. From empowering jewelry to whimsical art pieces, let's explore the top 10 gifts that bind to celebrate your chosen family.

DORUK SILVER - SLAY NECKLACE

DORUK SILVER - SLAY NECKLACE

Courtesy The Pride Store

Crafted with sterling silver, the Slay Necklace from Doruk Silver is more than just a piece of jewelry; it's a symbol of empowerment and strength. Perfect for building up your friends and chosen family, this necklace serves as a daily reminder that they slay in every aspect of their lives.

NASHELLE - PETITE RAINBOW NECKLACE

Delicate yet bold, Nashelle's Petite Rainbow Necklace is a celebration of individuality and pride. With its minimalist design and vibrant hues, this necklace is a perfect gift for your found family, allowing them to stand out and shine with authenticity.

8OTHERREASONS - SASSY STUDS

8OTHERREASONS - SASSY STUDS

Courtesy The Pride Store

For the spirited and fashion-forward individuals in your chosen family, look no further than 8OtherReasons' Sassy Studs. These 18K gold-plated earrings make a bold statement, reflecting the lion-sized pride that runs deep within your tight-knit circle.

STUZO CLOTHING - FEMBOI TANK

STUZO CLOTHING - FEMBOI TANK

Courtesy The Pride Store

Unapologetically punk and gender-free, Stuzo Clothing's FemBoi Tank is a symbol of self-expression and confidence. Gift it to your favorite Fem Boi in your chosen family, reminding them to embrace their true selves with pride.

CONDITIONHER - LOVE HER T-SHIRT

With its bold statement design, conditionHER's Love Her T-Shirt is a tribute to the strength and resilience of women-identifying individuals. Show your appreciation for the womxn in your found family with this eye-catching tee.

TREVOR WAYNE POP ART - SUPPORT PRINT 8"X10"

TREVOR WAYNE POP ART - SUPPORT PRINT 8\u201dX10\u201d

Courtesy The Pride Store

Trevor Wayne's Support Print is a punk-inspired declaration of solidarity and support. Featuring a graphic of a dirty jockstrap, this print symbolizes the unwavering bond you share with your chosen family, no matter what challenges may arise—or just how gross and close you are.

ANDY SKLAR ART - THE SUNDOWNERS 9"X12"

ANDY SKLAR ART - THE SUNDOWNERS 9\u201dX12\u201d

Courtesy The Pride Store

Transport your chosen family to sunny Palm Springs with Andy Sklar's The Sundowners. This vibrant artwork captures the essence of friendship and camaraderie, serving as a reminder of the cherished moments you share together.

THE WERKROOM - SMALL MATTED POSTER - YMCA

Mixing humor with pop culture, THE WERKROOM's YMCA Poster adds a playful touch to any space. Gift it to your found family as a lighthearted representation of your unique bond, guaranteed to spark joy and laughter.

CALEXOTICS - ONE WAY VALVE DOUCHE

Ensure good clean fun with CalExotics' One Way Valve Douche™, a practical yet amusing gift for your chosen family. With its powerful system and slim applicator tip, this douche is a reminder that you care about their well-being, even in the most intimate of moments.

CALEXOTICS - NAUGHTY BITS® ANAL GNOME™ BUTT PLUG

CALEXOTICS - NAUGHTY BITS\u00ae ANAL GNOME\u2122 BUTT PLUG

Courtesy The Pride Store

Inject some humor into your gift-giving with CalExotics' Naughty Bits® Anal Gnome™ Butt Plug. Designed for pleasure and playfulness, this bright pink toy is a sex-positive gift that's sure to bring a smile to your found family's faces.

As we celebrate the bonds of chosen family, let these gifts serve as tokens of love, appreciation, and solidarity. Whether it's a frivolous sex toy or an empowering t-shirt, each item on this list reflects the vibrant spirit and unwavering support that defines our chosen families. So, here's to the ones who lift us up, stand by our side, and remind us that love knows no bounds. Cheers to celebrating the chosen family that binds us together, now and always.

