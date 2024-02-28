ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a world where love knows no bounds, chosen family becomes a cornerstone of our existence. These are the individuals who, regardless of blood ties, stand by us through thick and thin, sharing our joys and comforting us in times of need. As we celebrate the beauty of chosen family, The Pride Store brings you a curated list of gifts that not only reflect the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community but also serve as tokens of appreciation for those who hold a special place in our hearts. From empowering jewelry to whimsical art pieces, let's explore the top 10 gifts that bind to celebrate your chosen family.

DORUK SILVER - SLAY NECKLACE Courtesy The Pride Store Crafted with sterling silver, the Slay Necklace from Doruk Silver is more than just a piece of jewelry; it's a symbol of empowerment and strength. Perfect for building up your friends and chosen family, this necklace serves as a daily reminder that they slay in every aspect of their lives.

NASHELLE - PETITE RAINBOW NECKLACE Delicate yet bold, Nashelle's Petite Rainbow Necklace is a celebration of individuality and pride. With its minimalist design and vibrant hues, this necklace is a perfect gift for your found family, allowing them to stand out and shine with authenticity.

8OTHERREASONS - SASSY STUDS Courtesy The Pride Store For the spirited and fashion-forward individuals in your chosen family, look no further than 8OtherReasons' Sassy Studs. These 18K gold-plated earrings make a bold statement, reflecting the lion-sized pride that runs deep within your tight-knit circle.

STUZO CLOTHING - FEMBOI TANK Courtesy The Pride Store Unapologetically punk and gender-free, Stuzo Clothing's FemBoi Tank is a symbol of self-expression and confidence. Gift it to your favorite Fem Boi in your chosen family, reminding them to embrace their true selves with pride.

CONDITIONHER - LOVE HER T-SHIRT With its bold statement design, conditionHER's Love Her T-Shirt is a tribute to the strength and resilience of women-identifying individuals. Show your appreciation for the womxn in your found family with this eye-catching tee.

TREVOR WAYNE POP ART - SUPPORT PRINT 8”X10” Courtesy The Pride Store Trevor Wayne's Support Print is a punk-inspired declaration of solidarity and support. Featuring a graphic of a dirty jockstrap, this print symbolizes the unwavering bond you share with your chosen family, no matter what challenges may arise—or just how gross and close you are.

ANDY SKLAR ART - THE SUNDOWNERS 9”X12” Courtesy The Pride Store Transport your chosen family to sunny Palm Springs with Andy Sklar's The Sundowners. This vibrant artwork captures the essence of friendship and camaraderie, serving as a reminder of the cherished moments you share together.

THE WERKROOM - SMALL MATTED POSTER - YMCA Mixing humor with pop culture, THE WERKROOM's YMCA Poster adds a playful touch to any space. Gift it to your found family as a lighthearted representation of your unique bond, guaranteed to spark joy and laughter.

CALEXOTICS - ONE WAY VALVE DOUCHE Ensure good clean fun with CalExotics' One Way Valve Douche™, a practical yet amusing gift for your chosen family. With its powerful system and slim applicator tip, this douche is a reminder that you care about their well-being, even in the most intimate of moments.