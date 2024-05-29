Introducing PRIDE’s capsule collection: Celebrate LGBTQ+ creativity & culture

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.
We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new PRIDE capsule collection, now available exclusively at The Pride Store! This vibrant collection captures the fun, trendy spirit of PRIDE.com, celebrating the creativity and energy of the LGBTQ+ community. Each piece is designed to add a splash of color and excitement to your life, embodying the inclusive and joyful essence of PRIDE.com.Explore the PRIDE capsule collection at The Pride Store this month and receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.
ORIGINAL PRIDE - VIBRANT AND FUN
Step into style with the Pride Organic Dad Hat, featuring PRIDE.com's first and current logo, which debuted in 2015. The hat’s vibrant pink design reflects the publication's upbeat and fun approach to LGBTQ+ content and culture. It's the perfect accessory to showcase your pride and support for a community that thrives on creativity and positivity. Explore the rest of The Original PRIDE collection to find more pieces that celebrate the joyful essence of PRIDE.com.
NEON PRIDE - DYNAMIC AND ENERGETIC
Light up your look with the Neon Pride Eco Tote Bag, an electric neon rainbow version of PRIDE.com's current logo. This tote bag is a dynamic and energetic symbol of modern LGBTQ+ art and pop culture, designed especially for PRIDE.com's younger audience. Made from eco-friendly materials, it's both stylish and sustainable. Check out the rest of The Neon Pride collection to discover more items that bring a burst of vibrant energy to your everyday life.
LOVE IS LOVE - UNIVERSAL MESSAGE OF EQUALITY
Celebrate love and equality with the Love is Love Unisex Dyed Heavyweight T-shirt. Featuring the powerful phrase "Love is Love" wrapped around the PRIDE.com logo in rainbow colors, this t-shirt champions the universal message of love and equality that PRIDE.com stands for. The garment-dyed fabric offers a comfortable and stylish fit, perfect for any occasion. Discover the rest of the Love is Love collection to find more pieces that spread the message of love and acceptance.
POP ART PRIDE - CREATIVE AND INSPIRING
Express your creativity with the Retro Pop Art Pride Tank Top, available in both neon and retro coloring with pop art inspiration. This tank top represents the fun and artistic spirit of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly fashion designers and artists. It's a bold and playful addition to your wardrobe that celebrates the creative minds within our community. Explore the rest of the Pop Art Pride collection to find more items that showcase the vibrant creativity of PRIDE.com.
PRIDE UP YOUR LIFE - BOLD AND COMMANDING
Make a statement with the Pride Up Your Life Unisex Dyed Heavyweight T-shirt. Commanding you to add some pride to your life, this t-shirt represents PRIDE.com's central role in LGBTQ+ pop culture. The bold design is a reminder that PRIDE.com is at the heart of the conversation, celebrating the diversity and strength of our community. Check out the rest of the Pride Up Your Life collection to find more pieces that inspire you to embrace your pride every day.
PRIDE.com’s capsule collection is more than just a range of products; it’s a celebration of LGBTQ+ creativity, culture, and community. Each piece is designed to embody the fun, vibrant spirit of PRIDE.com, encouraging you to express your individuality and pride. Whether you're wearing a t-shirt, carrying a tote, or sporting a hat, you're celebrating the dynamic energy of our community. Visit The Pride Store today to explore the entire PRIDE.com capsule collection and add some vibrant energy to your life!
