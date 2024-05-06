Dive into The Pride Store's top new arrivals for May

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As we venture into the vibrant month of May, The Pride Store proudly presents a kaleidoscope of top new arrivals, each brimming with personality, creativity, and a celebration of diversity. From provocative prints to innovative health products and stylish accessories, our selection embodies the spirit of inclusivity and self-expression that defines the LGBTQ+ community. Join us on a journey through our latest offerings, where every item tells a story and invites you to embrace your truest self.

ThePrideStore.com

JUSTMIKEYSART - LOVE KISS ART PRINT Step into the captivating world of JustMikeysArt with the "Love Kiss" art print, a mesmerizing portrayal of love and intimacy. In this evocative piece, two male figures entwine in a passionate embrace, their longing expressed through delicate lines and hues of desire. Framed by a tender pink heart, their connection speaks volumes, inviting viewers to explore the depths of human emotion and connection.

PRINT BAR - SAY GAY STEAMBOAT WILLIE MICKEY T-SHIRT Get ready to make a statement with Print Bar's bold reinterpretation of a beloved icon. The "Say Gay Steamboat Willie Mickey" t-shirt boldly challenges social norms, featuring the iconic Disney character adorned with the Progress Pride Flag and a defiant rainbow pin. This politically charged design sparks conversation and activism, inviting wearers to stand proudly in their identity and resist oppression.

CHRIS BURBACH - KYLIE MINOGUE PRINT Celebrate the reign of pop royalty with Chris Burbach's vibrant homage to Kylie Minogue. This stunning acrylic portrait captures the essence of the beloved singer, radiating energy and charisma with every brushstroke. Whether you're a devoted fan or simply appreciate the “Padam Padam,” this print promises to infuse your space with joy and positivity, echoing Kylie's timeless appeal.

GAY ALMANAC - PADAM HAND FAN Stay cool and stylish with Gay Almanac's Padam Hand Fan, inspired by the infectious rhythm of Kylie Minogue's iconic song. Perfect for summer outings and dance-filled nights, this chic accessory combines functionality with flair, keeping you refreshed while paying homage to LGBTQ+ culture and creativity.

JUSTMIKEYSART - PIT LICK ART PRINT Explore the realms of sensuality and self-expression with JustMikeysArt's provocative "Pit Lick" art print. This daring piece celebrates the beauty of the male form, intertwining masculinity with raw desire in a captivating display of eroticism. Bold, unapologetic, and undeniably alluring, it invites viewers to embrace their primal instincts and revel in the pleasures of the flesh.

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST Elevate your sexual experience with VB Health's revolutionary Load Boost, designed to enhance sperm and prostate health while intensifying pleasure. With its unique blend of ingredients, this supplement promises a more fulfilling and satisfying climax, empowering users to embrace their sexuality with confidence and vitality.

VB HEALTH - SOAKING WET For those seeking to enhance vaginal health and pleasure, look no further than VB Health's Soaking Wet. This innovative probiotic and vitamin blend nurtures a harmonious vaginal microbiome, promoting wetness, lubrication, and overall comfort. With its gentle yet effective formula, Soaking Wet empowers individuals to prioritize their sexual wellness and embrace intimacy without inhibition.

PRINT BAR - LOOKING TO COLLAB T-SHIRT Flaunt your playful side with Print Bar's cheeky "Looking To Collab" t-shirt, perfect for those who enjoy a touch of humor with their fashion. Whether you're networking on Gay Instagram or making connections on Grindr, this witty design sends a clear message: you're open to new opportunities and adventures.

GAY ALMANAC - SILVER ZIGZAG VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO Stay stylishly organized on the go with Gay Almanac's Silver Zigzag Vers Murse Phone Bag + Fan Holster Combo. This sleek and versatile accessory combines fashion with functionality, offering ample storage for your essentials while keeping you cool with its integrated hand fan. Whether you're hitting the festival circuit or navigating city streets, this chic accessory ensures you're always prepared and on trend.