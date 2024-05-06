Scroll To Top
Shopping

Dive into The Pride Store's top new arrivals for May

Dive into The Pride Store's top new arrivals for May
Courtesy The Pride Store

Discover The Pride Store's May lineup: from provocative prints to innovative health products, each item celebrates diversity and invites you to embrace your truest self.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As we venture into the vibrant month of May, The Pride Store proudly presents a kaleidoscope of top new arrivals, each brimming with personality, creativity, and a celebration of diversity. From provocative prints to innovative health products and stylish accessories, our selection embodies the spirit of inclusivity and self-expression that defines the LGBTQ+ community. Join us on a journey through our latest offerings, where every item tells a story and invites you to embrace your truest self.

Explore May’s new arrivals at The Pride Store this month and receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LOVE KISS ART PRINT

JUSTMIKEYSART - LOVE KISS ART PRINT

Step into the captivating world of JustMikeysArt with the "Love Kiss" art print, a mesmerizing portrayal of love and intimacy. In this evocative piece, two male figures entwine in a passionate embrace, their longing expressed through delicate lines and hues of desire. Framed by a tender pink heart, their connection speaks volumes, inviting viewers to explore the depths of human emotion and connection.

PRINT BAR - SAY GAY STEAMBOAT WILLIE MICKEY T-SHIRT

PRINT BAR - SAY GAY STEAMBOAT WILLIE MICKEY T-SHIRT

Get ready to make a statement with Print Bar's bold reinterpretation of a beloved icon. The "Say Gay Steamboat Willie Mickey" t-shirt boldly challenges social norms, featuring the iconic Disney character adorned with the Progress Pride Flag and a defiant rainbow pin. This politically charged design sparks conversation and activism, inviting wearers to stand proudly in their identity and resist oppression.

CHRIS BURBACH - KYLIE MINOGUE PRINT

CHRIS BURBACH - KYLIE MINOGUE PRINT

Celebrate the reign of pop royalty with Chris Burbach's vibrant homage to Kylie Minogue. This stunning acrylic portrait captures the essence of the beloved singer, radiating energy and charisma with every brushstroke. Whether you're a devoted fan or simply appreciate the “Padam Padam,” this print promises to infuse your space with joy and positivity, echoing Kylie's timeless appeal.

GAY ALMANAC - PADAM HAND FAN

GAY ALMANAC - PADAM HAND FAN

Stay cool and stylish with Gay Almanac's Padam Hand Fan, inspired by the infectious rhythm of Kylie Minogue's iconic song. Perfect for summer outings and dance-filled nights, this chic accessory combines functionality with flair, keeping you refreshed while paying homage to LGBTQ+ culture and creativity.

JUSTMIKEYSART - PIT LICK ART PRINT

JUSTMIKEYSART - PIT LICK ART PRINT

Explore the realms of sensuality and self-expression with JustMikeysArt's provocative "Pit Lick" art print. This daring piece celebrates the beauty of the male form, intertwining masculinity with raw desire in a captivating display of eroticism. Bold, unapologetic, and undeniably alluring, it invites viewers to embrace their primal instincts and revel in the pleasures of the flesh.

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST

VB HEALTH - LOAD BOOST

Elevate your sexual experience with VB Health's revolutionary Load Boost, designed to enhance sperm and prostate health while intensifying pleasure. With its unique blend of ingredients, this supplement promises a more fulfilling and satisfying climax, empowering users to embrace their sexuality with confidence and vitality.

VB HEALTH - SOAKING WET

VB HEALTH - SOAKING WET

For those seeking to enhance vaginal health and pleasure, look no further than VB Health's Soaking Wet. This innovative probiotic and vitamin blend nurtures a harmonious vaginal microbiome, promoting wetness, lubrication, and overall comfort. With its gentle yet effective formula, Soaking Wet empowers individuals to prioritize their sexual wellness and embrace intimacy without inhibition.

PRINT BAR - LOOKING TO COLLAB T-SHIRT

PRINT BAR - LOOKING TO COLLAB T-SHIRT

Flaunt your playful side with Print Bar's cheeky "Looking To Collab" t-shirt, perfect for those who enjoy a touch of humor with their fashion. Whether you're networking on Gay Instagram or making connections on Grindr, this witty design sends a clear message: you're open to new opportunities and adventures.

GAY ALMANAC - SILVER ZIGZAG VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO

GAY ALMANAC - SILVER ZIGZAG VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO

Stay stylishly organized on the go with Gay Almanac's Silver Zigzag Vers Murse Phone Bag + Fan Holster Combo. This sleek and versatile accessory combines fashion with functionality, offering ample storage for your essentials while keeping you cool with its integrated hand fan. Whether you're hitting the festival circuit or navigating city streets, this chic accessory ensures you're always prepared and on trend.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY GARLAND TRAVEL EDITION

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY GARLAND TRAVEL EDITION

Finally, indulge in the timeless elegance of Vince Spinnato Fragrances' Judy Garland Travel Edition. This gender-neutral fragrance captures the essence of Hollywood royalty, with a fine mist sprayer and compact size perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. With its luxurious black lacquer finish and golden accents, it's a sophisticated companion for any occasion, ensuring you carry a touch of glamor wherever you go.

The Pride Store's top new arrivals for May offer more than just products; they represent a celebration of identity, expression, and community. Whether you're seeking bold statements, sensual experiences, or stylish accessories, our diverse selection invites you to embrace every facet of who you are. Join us in celebrating love, diversity, and the power of self-expression, one purchase at a time.

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 5/31) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

ShoppingLifestyle
kylie minoguejudy garlandmaynew arrivalsnsfwpadam padamthe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio