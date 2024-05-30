Slay Pride Month in style with The Pride Store's ultimate essentials

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the summer sun shines brightly, it's time to celebrate Pride Month with boldness, color, and unapologetic authenticity. The Pride Store has curated an extraordinary collection of must-have essentials to help you slay every event, parade, and gathering with pride. From vibrant hair dyes to eye-catching apparel, each product is designed to amplify your spirit and showcase your true self. Dive into our top ten recommendations and discover how you can elevate your Pride experience this year.

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - ELECTRIC PUSSYCAT CLASSIC PRIDE BUNDLE Turn heads and express your individuality with the Electric Pussycat Classic Pride Bundle. This bundle includes a 4oz Classic Semi-Permanent Bright Pink Hair Dye, ensuring your hair stays vibrant for 4-6 weeks. The vegan-friendly, PPD-free formula is gentle on your hair and the planet. The bundle also features a toolkit with a brush/comb dye applicator, a coloring cap, and black latex-free protective gloves. To perfect your look, it comes with a Blue Lightning Blue bleach kit and a Mermaid Hair repair mask. Finally, the mini wetline set completes the bundle, making this an essential addition to your Pride preparations.

PRIDE - SET OF PRIDE PIN BUTTONS Express your support and individuality with this set of Pride Pin Buttons from PRIDE.com. These lightweight yet sturdy buttons are perfect for adding a pop of personality to your clothing or accessories. Coated with a scratch and UV-resistant glossy finish, they are designed to last and keep their vibrant appearance. Show off what you care about and spread the love with these charming and meaningful accessories.

ELEMENTS OF PRIDE - QUEER T-SHIRT Wear your identity proudly with the Queer T-Shirt from Elements of Pride. Made from 100% cotton, this stylish t-shirt features a bold design based on the Queer flag, ensuring you stand out in any crowd. It's a powerful statement piece that celebrates inclusivity and visibility within the community. Whether you're marching in a parade or enjoying a casual day out, this t-shirt is a staple for your Pride wardrobe.

MANBUNS - PRIDE STRIPES LGBTQ FESTIVAL UNISEX CREW SOCKS Step up your sock game with the MANBUNS Rainbow Pride Stripes novelty unisex crew socks. These vibrant socks are crafted from premium quality materials, offering both comfort and style. The rainbow stripes are a nod to inclusivity and diversity, making them a perfect accessory for any Pride event. Pair them with your favorite sneakers or sandals and let your feet do the talking.

OUT MAGAZINE - ORGANIC BUCKET HAT Stay cool and stylish with the Out Organic Bucket Hat. Featuring Out's new logo in a sleek black design, this hat is a modern symbol of the magazine's influence in style, entertainment, and culture. Made from organic materials, it's a sustainable choice that doesn't compromise on fashion. Perfect for shielding your face from the sun while making a bold statement.

NASHELLE - RAINBOW PRIDE NECKLACE Declare your pride with elegance and sophistication with Nashelle’s Rainbow Pride Necklace. This beautiful piece features a rainbow stamp that symbolizes acceptance and diversity. It's a fashionable way to express your authentic self and make a bold statement. Wear it to add a touch of class to any outfit and show the world your true colors.

GAY ALMANAC - WILL TOP IN EMERGENCY HAND FAN Stay cool and witty with the Gay Almanac's Will Top in Emergency Hand Fan. This fun and practical accessory is perfect for those hot summer days at Pride events. Not only does it provide a breeze, but it also sparks conversation with its humorous slogan. Be the savior of the group and stay fabulous while keeping cool.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS Elevate your outfit with the Woody New York Adjustable Leather Harness with Pockets. Made from smooth Italian leather, this suspender harness contours your body for a modern and elegant look. The tapered straps and practical pockets make it both stylish and functional. Whether you're at a festival or a night out, this harness is sure to make a statement.

THE ADVOCATE - INAUGURAL ISSUE ECO TOTE BAG Celebrate history and sustainability with The Advocate's Inaugural Issue Eco Tote Bag. This tote features the full text of The Advocate's first article from 1967, highlighted with a rainbow-colored headline design. It's a perfect blend of historical significance and vibrant expression of pride and diversity. Carry your essentials in style while honoring the legacy of LGBTQ+ journalism.

GAY ALMANAC - ZADDY SHORTS Show off those thighs and flaunt your pride with the Gay Almanac’s Zaddy Shorts. These flashy reflective rainbow zebra shorts feature a 3" inseam and multiple pockets for convenience. The hidden inner pocket with a zipper ensures your valuables are secure. Perfect for festivals, parades, or just a sunny day out, these shorts are both practical and eye-catching. As you gear up for Pride Month, let The Pride Store's ultimate essentials help you celebrate in style. Each product is crafted with the spirit of pride, diversity, and inclusivity in mind, ensuring you stand out and express your true self. Embrace the colors, the style, and the community this Pride Month, and let your pride shine brighter than ever. Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 5/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com .