Gear up for Pride Month 2024 with ThePrideStore’s top must-have Pride Parade essentials

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Jump into Pride Month 2024 this summer with a splash of vibrant color and a vivid burst of queer joy! It’s June, and ThePrideStore is the ultimate destination for all things LGBTQ. We’ve curated a list of must-haves ensuring you're parade-prepared with PRIDE.com’s top, must-have essentials. From lush rainbow-dyed tees celebrating our LGBTQ+ history to sleek, Italian leather harnesses for a splash of sophistication, our list of stylish clothing, apparel, and accessories was intentionally crafted with our LGBTQ taste that you will obsess over and will dazzle anyone at every Pride parade and march you attend. Get ready to don your most colorful look, wave your flags and hand fans, and party with unapologetic and authentic pride, as we dive into the top parade essentials that will elevate your Pride experience to dazzling new heights for every event that celebrates the diverse and multicolored gem that you are!

THE ADVOCATE - THE ADVOCATE'S INAUGURAL ISSUE UNISEX GARMENT-DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT Garment-dyed with a lush rainbow design utilizing the full text of The Advocate's first print issue curated from 1967, The Advocate's Inaugural Issue Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt is rendered in strikingly vibrant, rainbow coloring. Customizable in multiple shirt colors, including Black, True Navy, Chambray, and White (featured above), this T-shirt can be designed to fit whatever color or mood that you're in. Crafted with intention and pride, this heavyweight T-shirt is a tribute to the historic news magazine's origins and its ongoing mission to inform and champion the LGBTQ+ community. If you’re looking for a thick, structured tee that’s also comforting to the touch and breathable—look no further! This unisex garment-dyed heavyweight T-shirt features all of that and is made of 100% ring-spun cotton. The T-shirt’s relaxed fit and regular style will complement any look and fit you exactly how you want. Sewn with a 7⁄8'' double-needle, this ethically-sourced garment from Honduras is crafted with a will-taped neck and shoulders for extra durability, armhole, sleeve, and bottom hems, and an exquisite topstitched collar.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS SUSPENDERS WITH POCKETS Made from smooth, luxurious Italian leather, Woody New York’s Adjustable Leather Harness will transform any outfit you wear in a sophisticated and sexy style. With tapered straps comfortably contouring the body, this suspender easily pairs with any look for a modern and elegant twist. This harness is precisely handcrafted by skilled craftsmen with generational roots and a proud family trade in Italy from 100% Genuine Cowhide Leather. The rolling buckles on the harness are fully adjustable, allowing you to experience a comfortable and secure fit that is customized to your body, while also providing double storage with its Wild Western, homoerotic cowboy pockets sewn on each strap for all your valuables, allowing you to wear without having to compromise fashion, nor sexiness.

DIANE & GEORDI PRIDE LINE - THE TULLE Envelop yourself in the silky embrace of high-tech microfiber and luxurious, high-quality tulle, meticulously crafted to eliminate any itching, ensuring maximum comfort and durability in every wear. Diane & Geordi’s latest offering in delicate intimacy wear, The Tulle’s double pouch system surrounded by an elastic waistband isn't just about comfort and unparalleled support; it's about embracing your sensual side. The silhouette, adorned in fitted mesh, is stylish with less thigh coverage, and is impishly see-through, adding a touch of allure and elegance. This isn't your average pair of lingerie; it's a statement of confidence, honoring your sexual self. Indulge in the perfect blend of empowering comfort and erotic seduction with The Tulle, a limited-edition garment a part of the Diane & Geordi Pride Line. Dare to be sexy, dare to be confident, and most importantly, dare to be authentically you.

OUT MAGAZINE - OUT & PROUD RAINBOW SPRAY TANK TOP The Out & Proud Rainbow Spray Tank Top is the Pride edition of Out's new typeface. Designed with a dynamic rainbow paint splatter, symbolizing freedom of LGBTQ+ expression, it commemorates Out's proud legacy since 1992. The Out & Proud Rainbow Spray Tank Top is a timeless classic intended for anyone looking for exceptional quality, as well as plush softness from 100% ringspun cotton. This staple top is customizable and available in a variety of shirt colors: Black, Navy, Charcoal-Black Triblend, Asphalt, and White.

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - FLASH-REFLECTIVE RAINBOW ZEBRA ZADDY BOOTY SHORTS A modern twist on both queer circuit subculture and EDM rave iconography, the Gay Rave and Circuit Almanac Flash-Reflective Zaddy Booty Shorts, available in both Rainbow Zebra and Rainbow Mermaid, feature bright, vibrant rainbow colors. During the daytime, these shorts make for a fun and summery garment to show off your backside, and at night, these booty shorts take on a whole new life of its own. When wearing these shorts in the dark, take a flash picture and watch them light up in a bright, vivid neon rainbow. These neon Zaddy Shorts are perfect for Burning Man or Coachella with its 3" inseam to show off those thighs and two zippered, side pockets, one diagonal and one vertical, for easy access (diagonal) and to secure your daily essentials, like your wallet, keys, and poppers (vertical)! An additional and useful feature of the vertical side pocket is that it includes a hidden, zippered inner pocket to hide your valuables (i.e. ID and credit card). These shorts also come with a shirt loop to hold your clothing when you want to dance shirtless.

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - PASSIVO HAND FAN ¿Quién es el passivo? It's you! While waving the Gay Rave and Circuit Almanac Passivo Hand Fan---just remember that passivo in Spanish not only translates to 'passive' but it also means: Bottom! Designed with a bold arrow pointing right at you, this hand fan can not only keep you cool, but it is also flash-reflective. So, when you’re flamboyantly fanning yourself with this total conversation starter, you’re anything but a passive bottom, even if you just so happen to be passivo.

PRIDE - LOVE IS LOVE ECO TOTE BAG Designed with the universally-known LGBTQ equality phrase "Love is Love" arched around the PRIDE logo in vibrant, neon rainbow colors, the Love is Love Eco Tote Bag celebrates the human message of love and respect that PRIDE.com champions. Say goodbye to plastic, and bag your goodies in this 100% organic cotton tote bag. There’s more than enough room for groceries, books, and anything in between when carrying a statement piece that is not only durable, but is also eco-friendly and sustainable. Now that’s what we call queer liberation!

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO The Gay Rave and Circuit Almanac VERS MURSE, styled in a flash-reflective Silver Zigzag design is specifically crafted as both a phone bag to carry your phone, your credit cards and cash, and all your festival and party supplies, and a hand fan holster combo that suits this accessory perfectly with Gay Almanac’s cleverly funny fans.

MANBUNS - PRIDE STRIPES LGBTQ FESTIVAL UNISEX CREW SOCKS The MANBUNS novelty Rainbow Pride Stripes Unisex Crew Socks are a bold celebration of classic individuality and style, as well as a nostalgic commemoration of the retro past of the 1970s and 1980s history of LGBTQ pride. Sewn with a premium blend of soft and breathable cotton, polyester, and spandex, these socks ensure day to night wearability and comfort, making them perfect for long summer days and hotter summer nights. For MANBUNS as a brand, their crew socks are not just a fashion statement, but a totem of our colorful past, our community’s inclusivity, and the vividly diverse humans who define us.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY: A GARLAND FRAGRANCE TRAVEL SIZE EDITION Vince Spinnato’s travel edition size of his Judy Garland fragrance, designed and approved in collaboration with Garland's children, allows you to keep a little part of Judy with you wherever you go. Judy’s scent notes are a sophisticated, alluring and modernized unisex blend, resulting in a fine Modern Gourmand fragrance inspired by the legendary entertainer Judy Garland and the kinds of rich floral and spicy gourmand scents that she wore herself. Designed with a fine mist sprayer, Judy: A Garland Fragrance Travel Edition is crafted in a compact size (10 mL / 0.33 fl. oz.) to store easily in your evening clutch or makeup case. Vince Spinnato Fragrance’s travel size edition of Judy is the must-have on-the-go companion. Store Judy in your handbag, car, desk, or gym bag for quick spitzes and easy refresh. The lipstick-inspired bottle is finished in black lacquer with gold accents to complement any style of outfit or accessory. About the Fragrance: Judy is a rich floral and spicy gourmand unisex fine fragrance that showcases top notes of Dark Orchid, Coriander, Elemi, California Grapefruit, Pink Pepper, hints of the official Judy Garland Rose, middle notes of the sweet scent of Muguet from Lily-of-the-valley, and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spicy middle and base notes including Pink Peppercorn and Tobacco to create an all-inclusive and gender-neutral luxury fragrance. The lingering sweetness of Tonka Bean, Honey, Bourbon Vanilla, Chocolate, and Caramel balance the base notes of Velvety Musk, Amber, and Patchouli Woods.

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - AMP SPRAY AND GLAM STRIP BUNDLE The Manic Panic N.Y.C, Inc. Amp Spray and Glam Strip Bundle is your one-stop essential for coloring your hair to showcase your most vibrant self all Pride long. The bundle includes one amplified color spray bottle each of Manic Panic’s Wildfire, Silver Stiletto, Ultra Violet, Rockabilly Blue, and Stardust Glitter Spray colors. Now crafted to provide temporary spray-on color and root touch-up, the Amp Spray and Glam formula works on all hair types and color levels from light to dark. Manic Panic’s “Stardust” hair and body glitter spray also functions as a glittery highlight on the body for extra shimmer and shine, imparting radiant vibrancy over any hair color. Manic Panic’s groundbreaking legacy of creating cosmetics with a conscience extends to all 8 shades, which are 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free, and are also free of parabens, gluten, ammonia, resorcinol, PPD and phthalates. The bundle also includes one each of Clip-In Glam Strip 8" Extensions in the mesmerizing shades of Electric lizard, Pretty Flamingo, Flaming, Electric Lava, Fuschia Shock, Purple Haze, Manic Panic® Hair Color that can be styled, braided, or let loose with bold streaks, 8” Manic Panic® Micro Glam® Strips offered in 9 luminous colors—each of which glow under black light, and an 8” "Sin-thetic" Micro Glam® Strip that connects into your hair with a proprietary "flipping comb" tiny clip that is invisible when tucked under a strand (TIP: locks best when fastened close to the scalp). The clip may be incognito, but without a doubt, the glam and the manic panic is not.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - LIP BALM The Prohibition Wellness Lip Balm will keep your lips plump, soft, and hydrated all Pride Season long. Premium cocoa seed, jojoba seed, and seed oils provide nutrients to help nourish, soften, and moisturize your skin, while sweet almond blends to create an indulgent balm. Spoil your lips to soothing skin care free of parabens and full of pride.

