Scroll To Top
The Pride Store

Gear up for Pride Month 2024 with ThePrideStore’s top must-have Pride Parade essentials

Gear up for Pride 2024 with The Pride Store’s must-have Pride Parade & Pride March essentials; Diane & Geordi Pride Underwear The Tulle Shirtless Male Model, Manbuns Rainbow Stripe Crew Socks; Gay Rave and Circuit Almanac Passivo Hand Fan, Woody New York Adjustable Leather Harness Suspender with Pockets, The Advocate's Inaugural Issue Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt in Rainbow, & PRIDE Love is Love Eco Tote Bag
Courtesy The Pride Store
ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.
Jump into Pride Month 2024 this summer with a splash of vibrant color and a vivid burst of queer joy! It’s June, and ThePrideStore is the ultimate destination for all things LGBTQ. We’ve curated a list of must-haves ensuring you're parade-prepared with PRIDE.com’s top, must-have essentials. From lush rainbow-dyed tees celebrating our LGBTQ+ history to sleek, Italian leather harnesses for a splash of sophistication, our list of stylish clothing, apparel, and accessories was intentionally crafted with our LGBTQ taste that you will obsess over and will dazzle anyone at every Pride parade and march you attend. Get ready to don your most colorful look, wave your flags and hand fans, and party with unapologetic and authentic pride, as we dive into the top parade essentials that will elevate your Pride experience to dazzling new heights for every event that celebrates the diverse and multicolored gem that you are!

PRIDE.com LOGO

Dive into our top must-have Pride Parade essentials at ThePrideStore this month and receive 15% off your gear with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

THE ADVOCATE - THE ADVOCATE'S INAUGURAL ISSUE UNISEX GARMENT-DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT

THE ADVOCATE - THE ADVOCATE'S INAUGURAL ISSUE UNISEX GARMENT-DYED HEAVYWEIGHT T-SHIRT (RAINBOW ON WHITE)

Garment-dyed with a lush rainbow design utilizing the full text of The Advocate's first print issue curated from 1967, The Advocate's Inaugural Issue Unisex Garment-dyed Heavyweight T-shirt is rendered in strikingly vibrant, rainbow coloring. Customizable in multiple shirt colors, including Black, True Navy, Chambray, and White (featured above), this T-shirt can be designed to fit whatever color or mood that you're in. Crafted with intention and pride, this heavyweight T-shirt is a tribute to the historic news magazine's origins and its ongoing mission to inform and champion the LGBTQ+ community. If you’re looking for a thick, structured tee that’s also comforting to the touch and breathable—look no further! This unisex garment-dyed heavyweight T-shirt features all of that and is made of 100% ring-spun cotton. The T-shirt’s relaxed fit and regular style will complement any look and fit you exactly how you want. Sewn with a 7⁄8'' double-needle, this ethically-sourced garment from Honduras is crafted with a will-taped neck and shoulders for extra durability, armhole, sleeve, and bottom hems, and an exquisite topstitched collar.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS SUSPENDERS WITH POCKETS

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS SUSPENDERS WITH POCKETS

Made from smooth, luxurious Italian leather, Woody New York’s Adjustable Leather Harness will transform any outfit you wear in a sophisticated and sexy style. With tapered straps comfortably contouring the body, this suspender easily pairs with any look for a modern and elegant twist. This harness is precisely handcrafted by skilled craftsmen with generational roots and a proud family trade in Italy from 100% Genuine Cowhide Leather. The rolling buckles on the harness are fully adjustable, allowing you to experience a comfortable and secure fit that is customized to your body, while also providing double storage with its Wild Western, homoerotic cowboy pockets sewn on each strap for all your valuables, allowing you to wear without having to compromise fashion, nor sexiness.

DIANE & GEORDI PRIDE LINE - THE TULLE

DIANE & GEORDI PRIDE LINE - THE TULLE (DARK BLUE)

Envelop yourself in the silky embrace of high-tech microfiber and luxurious, high-quality tulle, meticulously crafted to eliminate any itching, ensuring maximum comfort and durability in every wear. Diane & Geordi’s latest offering in delicate intimacy wear, The Tulle’s double pouch system surrounded by an elastic waistband isn't just about comfort and unparalleled support; it's about embracing your sensual side. The silhouette, adorned in fitted mesh, is stylish with less thigh coverage, and is impishly see-through, adding a touch of allure and elegance. This isn't your average pair of lingerie; it's a statement of confidence, honoring your sexual self. Indulge in the perfect blend of empowering comfort and erotic seduction with The Tulle, a limited-edition garment a part of the Diane & Geordi Pride Line. Dare to be sexy, dare to be confident, and most importantly, dare to be authentically you.

DIANE & GEORDI PRIDE LINE - THE TULLE (BLACK)

OUT MAGAZINE - OUT & PROUD RAINBOW SPRAY TANK TOP

OUT MAGAZINE - OUT & PROUD RAINBOW SPRAY TANK TOP (CHARCOAL-BLACK TRIBLEND)

The Out & Proud Rainbow Spray Tank Top is the Pride edition of Out's new typeface. Designed with a dynamic rainbow paint splatter, symbolizing freedom of LGBTQ+ expression, it commemorates Out's proud legacy since 1992. The Out & Proud Rainbow Spray Tank Top is a timeless classic intended for anyone looking for exceptional quality, as well as plush softness from 100% ringspun cotton. This staple top is customizable and available in a variety of shirt colors: Black, Navy, Charcoal-Black Triblend, Asphalt, and White.

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - FLASH-REFLECTIVE RAINBOW ZEBRA ZADDY BOOTY SHORTS

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - FLASH-REFLECTIVE RAINBOW ZEBRA ZADDY BOOTY SHORTS

A modern twist on both queer circuit subculture and EDM rave iconography, the Gay Rave and Circuit Almanac Flash-Reflective Zaddy Booty Shorts, available in both Rainbow Zebra and Rainbow Mermaid, feature bright, vibrant rainbow colors. During the daytime, these shorts make for a fun and summery garment to show off your backside, and at night, these booty shorts take on a whole new life of its own. When wearing these shorts in the dark, take a flash picture and watch them light up in a bright, vivid neon rainbow. These neon Zaddy Shorts are perfect for Burning Man or Coachella with its 3" inseam to show off those thighs and two zippered, side pockets, one diagonal and one vertical, for easy access (diagonal) and to secure your daily essentials, like your wallet, keys, and poppers (vertical)! An additional and useful feature of the vertical side pocket is that it includes a hidden, zippered inner pocket to hide your valuables (i.e. ID and credit card). These shorts also come with a shirt loop to hold your clothing when you want to dance shirtless.

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - PASSIVO HAND FAN

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - PASSIVO HAND FAN

¿Quién es el passivo? It's you! While waving the Gay Rave and Circuit Almanac Passivo Hand Fan---just remember that passivo in Spanish not only translates to 'passive' but it also means: Bottom! Designed with a bold arrow pointing right at you, this hand fan can not only keep you cool, but it is also flash-reflective. So, when you’re flamboyantly fanning yourself with this total conversation starter, you’re anything but a passive bottom, even if you just so happen to be passivo.

PRIDE - LOVE IS LOVE ECO TOTE BAG

PRIDE - LOVE IS LOVE ECO TOTE BAG

Designed with the universally-known LGBTQ equality phrase "Love is Love" arched around the PRIDE logo in vibrant, neon rainbow colors, the Love is Love Eco Tote Bag celebrates the human message of love and respect that PRIDE.com champions. Say goodbye to plastic, and bag your goodies in this 100% organic cotton tote bag. There’s more than enough room for groceries, books, and anything in between when carrying a statement piece that is not only durable, but is also eco-friendly and sustainable. Now that’s what we call queer liberation!

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO

GAY RAVE AND CIRCUIT ALMANAC - VERS MURSE PHONE BAG + FAN HOLSTER COMBO (SILVER ZIGZAG)

The Gay Rave and Circuit Almanac VERS MURSE, styled in a flash-reflective Silver Zigzag design is specifically crafted as both a phone bag to carry your phone, your credit cards and cash, and all your festival and party supplies, and a hand fan holster combo that suits this accessory perfectly with Gay Almanac’s cleverly funny fans.

MANBUNS - PRIDE STRIPES LGBTQ FESTIVAL UNISEX CREW SOCKS

MANBUNS - PRIDE STRIPES LGBTQ FESTIVAL UNISEX CREW SOCKS

The MANBUNS novelty Rainbow Pride Stripes Unisex Crew Socks are a bold celebration of classic individuality and style, as well as a nostalgic commemoration of the retro past of the 1970s and 1980s history of LGBTQ pride. Sewn with a premium blend of soft and breathable cotton, polyester, and spandex, these socks ensure day to night wearability and comfort, making them perfect for long summer days and hotter summer nights. For MANBUNS as a brand, their crew socks are not just a fashion statement, but a totem of our colorful past, our community’s inclusivity, and the vividly diverse humans who define us.

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY: A GARLAND FRAGRANCE TRAVEL SIZE EDITION

VINCE SPINNATO FRAGRANCES - JUDY: A GARLAND FRAGRANCE TRAVEL SIZE EDITION

Vince Spinnato’s travel edition size of his Judy Garland fragrance, designed and approved in collaboration with Garland's children, allows you to keep a little part of Judy with you wherever you go. Judy’s scent notes are a sophisticated, alluring and modernized unisex blend, resulting in a fine Modern Gourmand fragrance inspired by the legendary entertainer Judy Garland and the kinds of rich floral and spicy gourmand scents that she wore herself. Designed with a fine mist sprayer, Judy: A Garland Fragrance Travel Edition is crafted in a compact size (10 mL / 0.33 fl. oz.) to store easily in your evening clutch or makeup case. Vince Spinnato Fragrance’s travel size edition of Judy is the must-have on-the-go companion. Store Judy in your handbag, car, desk, or gym bag for quick spitzes and easy refresh. The lipstick-inspired bottle is finished in black lacquer with gold accents to complement any style of outfit or accessory.

About the Fragrance: Judy is a rich floral and spicy gourmand unisex fine fragrance that showcases top notes of Dark Orchid, Coriander, Elemi, California Grapefruit, Pink Pepper, hints of the official Judy Garland Rose, middle notes of the sweet scent of Muguet from Lily-of-the-valley, and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spicy middle and base notes including Pink Peppercorn and Tobacco to create an all-inclusive and gender-neutral luxury fragrance. The lingering sweetness of Tonka Bean, Honey, Bourbon Vanilla, Chocolate, and Caramel balance the base notes of Velvety Musk, Amber, and Patchouli Woods.

HERE’S A PRIDE MONTH TREAT: BONUS ESSENTIALS TO SHOP NOW!

THE PRIDE STORE BRAND AD POSTCARD

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - AMP SPRAY AND GLAM STRIP BUNDLE

MANIC PANIC N.Y.C, INC. - AMP SPRAY AND GLAM STRIP BUNDLE

The Manic Panic N.Y.C, Inc. Amp Spray and Glam Strip Bundle is your one-stop essential for coloring your hair to showcase your most vibrant self all Pride long. The bundle includes one amplified color spray bottle each of Manic Panic’s Wildfire, Silver Stiletto, Ultra Violet, Rockabilly Blue, and Stardust Glitter Spray colors. Now crafted to provide temporary spray-on color and root touch-up, the Amp Spray and Glam formula works on all hair types and color levels from light to dark. Manic Panic’s “Stardust” hair and body glitter spray also functions as a glittery highlight on the body for extra shimmer and shine, imparting radiant vibrancy over any hair color. Manic Panic’s groundbreaking legacy of creating cosmetics with a conscience extends to all 8 shades, which are 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free, and are also free of parabens, gluten, ammonia, resorcinol, PPD and phthalates. The bundle also includes one each of Clip-In Glam Strip 8" Extensions in the mesmerizing shades of Electric lizard, Pretty Flamingo, Flaming, Electric Lava, Fuschia Shock, Purple Haze, Manic Panic® Hair Color that can be styled, braided, or let loose with bold streaks, 8” Manic Panic® Micro Glam® Strips offered in 9 luminous colors—each of which glow under black light, and an 8” "Sin-thetic" Micro Glam® Strip that connects into your hair with a proprietary "flipping comb" tiny clip that is invisible when tucked under a strand (TIP: locks best when fastened close to the scalp). The clip may be incognito, but without a doubt, the glam and the manic panic is not.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - LIP BALM

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - LIP BALM

The Prohibition Wellness Lip Balm will keep your lips plump, soft, and hydrated all Pride Season long. Premium cocoa seed, jojoba seed, and seed oils provide nutrients to help nourish, soften, and moisturize your skin, while sweet almond blends to create an indulgent balm. Spoil your lips to soothing skin care free of parabens and full of pride.

PRIDE MONTH BRAND SPOTLIGHT: NASHELLE JEWELRY’S RAINBOW PRIDE COLLECTION IS YOUR STYLE INSPO WHEN ACCESSORIZING YOUR LOOK THIS SUMMER!

NASHELLE JEWELRY OWNER & CEO - JENNIFER LOVEJOY

Nashelle Jewelry Owner & CEO Jennifer Lovejoy

Courtesy Nashelle

THE NASHELLE DAINTY RAINBOW NECKLACE: A STATEMENT PIECE & ITS ACCOMPANYING JEWELRY

THE NASHELLE DAINTY RAINBOW NECKLACE

Available to buy on sale now starting at $42.00.

The Nashelle Dainty Rainbow Necklace is the apex statement piece brimming with understated, modern pride! Its opaque stones inspire a regal, elegant style—ideal for any look. Available in Gold Fill and Sterling Silver color options in 16”, 18”, and 20” sizes, snag this vibrant, elegant heirloom before it melts away like a shining rainbow up in the dew-soaked, sunny sky.

Shop the Full Nashelle Jewelry Rainbow Pride Collection:

As we honor and respect the individual vibrancy and welcomed inclusivity of Pride Month 2024, there's no better way to commemorate your truth and community spirit than with ThePrideStore's top must-have parade essentials. From bold apparel and playful accessories, to dazzling gear that lights up the night, these items will ensure you stand out in your beauty. So, gear up, step out, and wear your crown, because mother, today is a celebration—so, embrace every moment with boundless joy, kindness, and enough Pride to light up the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Here's to a joyful and celebratory Pride Month and beyond filled with unforgettable memories and bold expressions of who we are. Alright, now let the music play!

Cheers queers!

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.
THE NASHELLE RAINBOW GEM NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $44.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW GEM NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $44.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW GEM BRACELET: SHOP ON SALE NOW FOR $39.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW GEM BRACELET: SHOP ON SALE NOW FOR $39.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW GEM EARRINGS: SHOP ON SALE NOW FOR $53.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW GEM EARRINGS: SHOP ON SALE NOW FOR $53.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW RING: SHOP ON SALE NOW FOR $75.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW RING: SHOP ON SALE NOW FOR $75.00.

THE NASHELLE PETITE RAINBOW NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $45.00.

THE NASHELLE PETITE RAINBOW NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $45.00.

THE NASHELLE QUEER NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $38.00.

THE NASHELLE QUEER NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $38.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW PRIDE NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $38.00.

THE NASHELLE RAINBOW PRIDE NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $38.00.

THE NASHELLE SPLIT CHAIN RAINBOW NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $37.80.

THE NASHELLE SPLIT CHAIN RAINBOW NECKLACE: SHOP ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $37.80.

SHOP THE PRIDE STORE NOW:

THEPRIDESTORE LOGO

[CURRENT PROMO(S): PRIDE.COM/THE-PRIDE-STORE/]

The Pride StorePrideLifestyleMusicBeautyShoppingFashion
edmpridepride monthpride paradepride collectionsaccessoriesadjustable italian leather harness suspender with pocketsadvocateadvocate t-shirtapparelcircuit culturecircuit partycolor hair spray paintdiane & geordidiane & geordi pridediane & geordi pride the tulleedm festivalflash reflective rainbow zebra zaddy booty shortsgay rave and circuit almanachand fanjudy a garland fragrancejudy fragrance travel size editionjudy garland fragranceleatherlip balmmanbunsmanbuns socksmanic panic nyc incmusic festivalnashellenashelle jewelryoutout magazineout magazine merchout magazine merchandiseout merchout merchandiseout tank topperfumepride 2024pride accessoriespride apparelpride celebrationspride eco totepride essentialspride eventspride fashionpride gearpride guidepride jewelrypride lookpride lookspride marchpride merchpride merchandisepride month 2024pride parade and march essentialspride parade and march gearpride parade and march gear & essentialspride partypride promopride salepride savingspride shoppingpride styleprohibition wellnessrainbow jewelryrainbow pride jewelryrainbow stripe pride festival crew socksraverave culturerave musicthe advocatethe advocate inaugural print issuethe advocate merchthe advocate merchandisethe pride storetulle underwearunderwearvers murse phone bag and fan holstervince spinnatovince spinnato fragranceswoody new york
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio