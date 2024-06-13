Scroll To Top
The Pride Store

Celebrate Pride in harmony: GALA Choruses 2024 Festival unveils livestream & merch

Celebrate Pride in harmony: GALA Choruses 2024 Festival unveils livestream & merch
Courtesy The Pride Store

Join the vibrant celebration of love and harmony at the GALA Choruses 2024 Festival, featuring electrifying performances, a global livestream, and ThePrideStore's cheeky musical T-shirts!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

The stage is set, the voices are warmed up, and the excitement is palpable as the world’s largest LGBTQ+ choral event, the GALA Choruses Festival, returns in 2024. This signature quadrennial event, orchestrated by GALA Choruses, gathers LGBTQ+ choruses from across North America and beyond for a spectacular five-day celebration of music, connection, and pride. With a dazzling lineup of concerts, workshops, and social events, the Festival promises a symphony of joy and harmony that will resonate throughout Minneapolis this summer.

This year, the GALA Choruses Festival will bring together approximately 7,000 singers from 122 choruses, transforming downtown Minneapolis into a vibrant, musical haven. These talented voices will perform at world-class venues such as Orchestra Hall, The Minneapolis Convention Center, and Central Lutheran Church. As Jane Ramseyer Miller, Artistic Director of GALA Choruses, Inc., highlights, “At Festival, each day offers two morning Coffee Concerts performed by a single chorus often featuring a new commission or special choral work. The afternoons showcase all choirs performing in 30-min sets. The evenings offer two themed Blockbuster concerts with anywhere from 10-12 choirs and guest artists performing. These concerts fill up fast so buy your tickets early!”

For those who cannot attend in person, the GALA Festival 2024 will be broadcasting live, ensuring that the magic of the event reaches a global audience. The Festival’s Streaming Pass offers front-row access to every performance, from Coffee Concerts to Blockbuster shows, all in high-definition video and fully mastered stereo sound. “Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience GALA Choruses Festival 2024 from the comfort of your own space, on your own time,” says Jane. “Purchase a GALA Festival 2024 Streaming Pass today and let the power of the music ignite your senses!”

In conjunction with this harmonious celebration, GALA Choruses has partnered with ThePrideStore.com to offer a delightful range of Gala branded music-themed T-shirts, as well as some 'spicy' versions for those singers who dare to wear; T-shirts with musical staffs in various positions (Top, Verse, Bottom, and Bi). Practically all of these music-themed T-shirts, adorned with music notes, are perfect for anyone in the community who loves music, whether they’re singers or enthusiastic supporters. What makes this collaboration even more special is that 10% of the profits from these T-shirts will be donated to GALA Choruses, supporting their mission to cultivate the artistic development of LGBTQ+ singers.

Michael Tate, GALA Board Member and President, shares his enthusiasm for the organization’s evolving inclusivity: “While the core mission of supporting new and existing LGBTQ+ and allied choruses has not changed, we have continued to expand and recognize the many colors of our amazing rainbow community. In particular, providing better visibility for and with trans and non-binary individuals has been an exciting and deliberate expansion of our work. As a queer cisgender Black man, it has been my thrill and honor to be a leader both of my local chorus and at the national level. I love GALA Choruses and the space it provides to help change the world for the better, one song at a time.”

As GALA Choruses gears up for its most spectacular Festival yet, there’s no better time to get involved, whether by attending the event in Minneapolis, tuning in via the livestream, or proudly wearing a T-shirt that sings your pride. Join the chorus of voices celebrating love, diversity, and unity, and be part of an unforgettable musical journey this summer.

So, mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get your streaming passes ready. Let’s fill the air with song, spread the joy of music, and make the GALA Choruses 2024 Festival a harmonious celebration to remember! For more information and to shop the exclusive T-shirt collection, visit ThePrideStore.com. Your support will help amplify the voices of the LGBTQ+ choral movement and keep the music playing for years to come.

GALA Choruses - GALA LOGO T-SHIRT

GALA Choruses - GALA LOGO T-SHIRT (BLACK)

\u200bGALA Choruses - GALA LOGO T-SHIRT

GALA Choruses - GALA LOGO T-SHIRT (WHITE)

GALA Choruses - I SING GAY GALA LOGO T-SHIRT

GALA Choruses - I SING GAY GALA LOGO T-SHIRT

*Available in Black and White color options.

GALA Choruses - GALA WORD SEARCH & LOGO T-SHIRT

GALA Choruses - GALA WORD SEARCH & LOGO T-SHIRT

*Available in multiple color options.

GALA Choruses - CHANGE THE WORLD GALA LOGO T-SHIRT

GALA Choruses - CHANGE THE WORLD GALA LOGO T-SHIRT

*Available in multiple color options.

GALA Choruses - SING GAY WITH MUSIC NOTES T-SHIRT

GALA Choruses - SING GAY WITH MUSIC NOTES T-SHIRT

*Available in Black and White color options.

\u200bGALA Choruses - BOTTOM, VERS, BI, TOP T-SHIRTS

GALA Choruses - BOTTOM, VERS, BI, TOP T-SHIRTS

*Available in multiple color options.

CURRENT PROMO(S): PRIDE.COM/THE-PRIDE-STORE/

The Pride StoreEventsMusicShopping
galagala choruseslivestream eventmusic festivalt-shirtsthe pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 29 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time
Movies

20 Gay Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Read Full Bio