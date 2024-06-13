Celebrate Pride in harmony: GALA Choruses 2024 Festival unveils livestream & merch

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

The stage is set, the voices are warmed up, and the excitement is palpable as the world’s largest LGBTQ+ choral event, the GALA Choruses Festival , returns in 2024. This signature quadrennial event, orchestrated by GALA Choruses, gathers LGBTQ+ choruses from across North America and beyond for a spectacular five-day celebration of music, connection, and pride. With a dazzling lineup of concerts, workshops, and social events, the Festival promises a symphony of joy and harmony that will resonate throughout Minneapolis this summer.

This year, the GALA Choruses Festival will bring together approximately 7,000 singers from 122 choruses, transforming downtown Minneapolis into a vibrant, musical haven. These talented voices will perform at world-class venues such as Orchestra Hall, The Minneapolis Convention Center, and Central Lutheran Church. As Jane Ramseyer Miller, Artistic Director of GALA Choruses, Inc., highlights, “ At Festival , each day offers two morning Coffee Concerts performed by a single chorus often featuring a new commission or special choral work. The afternoons showcase all choirs performing in 30-min sets. The evenings offer two themed Blockbuster concerts with anywhere from 10-12 choirs and guest artists performing. These concerts fill up fast so buy your tickets early!”

For those who cannot attend in person, the GALA Festival 2024 will be broadcasting live, ensuring that the magic of the event reaches a global audience. The Festival’s Streaming Pass offers front-row access to every performance, from Coffee Concerts to Blockbuster shows, all in high-definition video and fully mastered stereo sound. “Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience GALA Choruses Festival 2024 from the comfort of your own space, on your own time,” says Jane. “Purchase a GALA Festival 2024 Streaming Pass today and let the power of the music ignite your senses!”

In conjunction with this harmonious celebration, GALA Choruses has partnered with ThePrideStore.com to offer a delightful range of Gala branded music-themed T-shirts, as well as some 'spicy' versions for those singers who dare to wear; T-shirts with musical staffs in various positions (Top, Verse, Bottom, and Bi). Practically all of these music-themed T-shirts, adorned with music notes, are perfect for anyone in the community who loves music, whether they’re singers or enthusiastic supporters. What makes this collaboration even more special is that 10% of the profits from these T-shirts will be donated to GALA Choruses, supporting their mission to cultivate the artistic development of LGBTQ+ singers.

Michael Tate, GALA Board Member and President, shares his enthusiasm for the organization’s evolving inclusivity: “While the core mission of supporting new and existing LGBTQ+ and allied choruses has not changed, we have continued to expand and recognize the many colors of our amazing rainbow community. In particular, providing better visibility for and with trans and non-binary individuals has been an exciting and deliberate expansion of our work. As a queer cisgender Black man, it has been my thrill and honor to be a leader both of my local chorus and at the national level. I love GALA Choruses and the space it provides to help change the world for the better, one song at a time.”

As GALA Choruses gears up for its most spectacular Festival yet, there’s no better time to get involved, whether by attending the event in Minneapolis, tuning in via the livestream, or proudly wearing a T-shirt that sings your pride. Join the chorus of voices celebrating love, diversity, and unity, and be part of an unforgettable musical journey this summer.

So, mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get your streaming passes ready. Let’s fill the air with song, spread the joy of music, and make the GALA Choruses 2024 Festival a harmonious celebration to remember! For more information and to shop the exclusive T-shirt collection, visit ThePrideStore.com. Your support will help amplify the voices of the LGBTQ+ choral movement and keep the music playing for years to come.



GALA Choruses - GALA LOGO T-SHIRT (BLACK)

GALA Choruses - GALA LOGO T-SHIRT (WHITE)

GALA Choruses - I SING GAY GALA LOGO T-SHIRT *Available in Black and White color options.

GALA Choruses - GALA WORD SEARCH & LOGO T-SHIRT *Available in multiple color options.

GALA Choruses - CHANGE THE WORLD GALA LOGO T-SHIRT *Available in multiple color options.

GALA Choruses - SING GAY WITH MUSIC NOTES T-SHIRT *Available in Black and White color options.