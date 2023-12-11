The Pride Store's Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Sparkle, Thrive, and Delight!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.



When diving into the vibrant world of LGBTQ+ products, it's crucial to support brands that genuinely embrace our identity. Cut through the pinkwashing noise and discover authenticity at The Pride Store. Say goodbye to gift-shopping stress this holiday season with our Holiday Gift Guide – your go-to source for fabulous presents. From jewelry and skincare to decor, apparel, and entertainment, we've handpicked the best options for spreading joy to the queer folks in your life!

Shop The Pride Store now and enjoy savings with promo code 'HOLIDAY' to enjoy 10% off your order until December 31 when you visit ThePrideStore.com.

Dazzle and Delight: The Pride Store’s Irresistible Holiday Gift Guide for Jewelry Aficionados Rainbow Gem Bracelet Elevate this festive season with our meticulously curated selection of extraordinary lifestyle essentials that transcend the ordinary. For the jewelry connoisseurs in your life, we present a dazzling array of timeless treasures, ensuring this holiday becomes a truly memorable celebration. Rainbow Gem Bracelet: Illuminate the holiday spirit with our exclusive Rainbow Gem Bracelet by Nashelle Jewelry! More than just jewelry, it's a statement of identity, adorned with colorful gems that infuse your ensemble with a unique and playful touch. Slay Necklace: This holiday season, slay with confidence! Our statement silver necklace from Doruik Silver is nickel-free, tarnish-resistant, and water-resistant, available in yellow, rhodium, and rose gold. The perfect gift for those who slay every day! Eve Earrings: For the stylish diva in your life! The gold-plated Eve Earrings by 8OtherReasons exude evening elegance with versatile daywear options. Elevate any look with these statement pieces, adding a touch of glamour day or night! Heart Pendant Necklace - Inspired by Barbie: Inspired by the fashion icon of 2023, this Barbie-inspired heart pendant necklace by Rachel Glauber is a meaningful accessory crafted from 925 sterling silver. With a highly polished finish and enduring durability, it's the perfect addition to any jewelry lover’s repertoire. White Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia 4MM Tennis Bracelet: For those who appreciate timeless elegance, our stunning tennis bracelet by GENEVIEVE features 4MM Cubic Zirconia stones set in a white gold-plated metal frame, adding a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.

White Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia 4MM Tennis Bracelet

Radiant Revelry: The Pride Store's Premier Selections for Skincare Aficionados Infini Sonic Therapy iQ Face Device Indulge in our thoughtful array of nourishing products designed for self-care enthusiasts who crave radiant skin. Sonic Therapy iQ Face Device: Treat the skincare aficionado in your life to the Sonic Therapy iQ Face Device by Infini. Utilizing Red LED Light Therapy and Thermal Therapy, this device stimulates collagen production, enhancing firmness, density, and correcting imperfections with deep-penetrating technology. Dead Sea Mud Mask with Eucalyptus Oil Blend: Bring the spa home with the Mud Mask by Innatus. Formulated with Dead Sea mud and a blend of essential oils, this mask, boasting 21 minerals, soothes the senses while delivering transformative skincare benefits. Moroccan Rose Superfood Facial Oil: Nourish the skin with Dr. Botanicals’ best-selling Moroccan Rose Facial Oil. Packed with vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin C and Vitamin A, it stimulates collagen production and reduces signs of aging, leaving the skin radiant.

Wrinkle Killer Day Moisturizer Wrinkle Killer Day Moisturizer: Turn back time with Skin Chemists' Wrinkle Killer Day Moisturizer. Featuring active ingredients like Aquaxyl, Syn-Ake, and Gransil DMCM-5, this product promotes skin firmness, reduces mimic wrinkles, and leaves a smooth, silky complexion. Lip Balm: For irresistibly soft lips, treat your loved ones to the lip balm by Prohibition Wellness. Formulated with cocoa seed, jojoba seed, and seed oils, this paraben-free balm provides nutrients for nourished, softened, and moisturized lips.

Prohibition Wellness Lip Balm

Creative Euphoria: The Pride Store's Artistic Gift Guide for Art Lovers Ruby Slippers 8x10 Discover an extraordinary collection of gifts for the art enthusiasts in your life, promising to ignite the creative spark within every art lover. Ruby Slippers: A signed digital reprint by PS Burbach featuring the iconic red slippers worn by Judy Garland’s character in the 1939 film. Perfect for lovers of classic cinema and anyone embracing their inner 'friend of Dorothy.' Golden Heroes: For the comic book art collector, Trevor Wayne Pop Art reimagines Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia as superheroines in this fabulous 8x10 print. A gift that will make you the thanked 'friend'! Friday Arrivals: Friday Arrivals: From the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design, Andy Sklar's piece captures the warmth of summer by the beach, bringing joy and nostalgia. Michael Myers: For a holiday with a twist, gift The Werkroom's Mariah Carey-inspired matted poster. Bringing an imaginative and innovative perspective, this artwork is sure to stand out.

Stylish Bliss: The Pride Store's Fashionable Gift Guide for Apparel Enthusiasts Leather Daddy Bulge T-Shirt Celebrate personal style with our selection that makes a bold statement. Leather Daddy Bulge T-Shirt: Make a bold statement with the Leather Daddy Bulge T-Shirt by JustMikeysArt. Digitally drawn and crafted from 100% cotton with a modern classic fit, it's an edgy addition to any wardrobe. They|Them T-Shirt: Express pronouns with pride through the They|Them T-Shirt by Stuzo Clothing. Embrace authenticity with this collection that resonates with those living their truth.

Final Boy Camo Tee Final Boy Camo Tee: Complete any look with the Final Boy Camo Tee by Small Town Weirdo. Featuring pop-out lettering on a super-soft jersey camo tee, it's a gift that will be worn year-round. Luxury V Shape Underwear: Crafted from 180 GSM Modal, the V-Shape Underwear by Woody New York offers the ultimate in comfort, making your loved one feel like they have nothing on throughout the day!

Game On: The Pride Store's Ultimate Gift Guide for Gaming Enthusiasts MukikiM's Rainbow Piano Indulge the heart of gamers with excitement, challenge, and a touch of the extraordinary. Rainbow Piano: Rock and roll with the MukikiM Rainbow Piano, a foldable and flexible 49-key piano perfect for players of all ages. The unique Play-by-Color song booklet makes learning to play whole songs a colorful and engaging experience. Code Drum: Learn to play the drums with MukikiM's color-coded and flexible drum kit. Enjoy rock sessions on the go, complete with multiple drum sounds and professional demos for the power of a real drum set made electric. Rainbow Quest! Game: Play for a colorful world! Rainbow Quest! takes players on a journey along a rainbow pathway, facing fun and revealing challenges on a quest for equality. A learning experience that sparks inspiring dialogues at every round. Deluxe Pride in a Box: Rainbow Quest!'s Deluxe Pride in a Box is the game for a progressive future! Navigate challenges based on colors, with luck at every turn but skill and strategy determining the outcome. A game that promises both learning and laughter along the way!