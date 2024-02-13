Love yourself right this Valentine's Day with The Pride Store

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Valentine's Day is upon us, and while it's a time often focused on romantic gestures, there's no reason why you shouldn't prioritize loving yourself just as much. This year, The Pride Store is here to remind you that self-love is the best kind of love, and we've curated a collection of indulgent products to help you pamper yourself like never before. Whether you're going solo, coupled up, or simply looking to treat yourself, our selection has something special in store for you. So why not indulge a little and show yourself some love this Valentine's Day?

INFINIX - ZING MALE MASTURBATOR Courtesy The Pride Store Picture this: the Infinix Zing Male Masturbator, a cutting-edge device that takes solo pleasure to new heights. This isn't your average toy; it's Bluetooth app-controlled, with dual motors and customizable settings for a truly personalized experience. Plus, its intelligent warming feature ensures that things heat up exactly where you want them to, reaching a toasty 107℉ for ultimate comfort. With four preset thrusting modes and inflatable suction, it's the perfect companion for a steamy Valentine's Day night in.

CALEXOTICS - NAUGHTY BITS® HORNY AF™ VIBRATING COCK RING Looking to add a little extra oomph to your bedroom adventures? Look no further than the Naughty Bits® Vibrating Cock Ring from CalExotics. This stretchy, comfortable ring boasts 10 mind-blowing vibration functions and a teasing nub shape designed to send you over the edge. Not only does it enhance pleasure for you, but its increased blood flow can also lead to longer-lasting, more intense experiences. Get ready to turn up the heat and leave yourself begging for more.

Y-LOVE - DENA TONGUE LICKING VIBRATOR Courtesy The Pride Store Get ready to experience pleasure like never before with the Y-Love Dena Tongue Licking Vibrator. This innovative toy uses sonic pulses to stimulate the clitoris in ways you never thought possible, delivering intense, toe-curling orgasms with every use. Say goodbye to boredom and hello to a whole new world of pleasure and exploration this Valentine's Day.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LOVE HURTS T-SHIRT Courtesy The Pride Store Looking for a stylish way to wear your heart on your sleeve? The Love Hurts T-Shirt from JustMikeysArt has got you covered. Featuring a digitally drawn design of a chiseled angel struck by Cupid's arrow, this shirt is equal parts edgy and romantic, perfect for making a statement wherever you go. Wear it with pride and show the world that love isn't always sunshine and rainbows.

JUSTMIKEYSART - LEATHER DADDY BULGE T-SHIRT Embrace your inner leather daddy with this cheeky t-shirt from JustMikeysArt. Featuring a digitally drawn design of a leather-clad stud, this shirt is sure to turn heads and get tongues wagging. Whether you're hitting the club or lounging at home, it's the perfect way to celebrate love and desire in all its forms this Valentine's Day.

PROHIBITION WELLNESS - BODY LOTION Courtesy The Pride Store Give your skin the love and attention it deserves with Prohibition Wellness Body Lotion. This luxurious lotion deeply hydrates and nourishes all skin types, leaving you feeling soft, smooth, and irresistibly touchable. Plus, its lightweight formula absorbs quickly and easily, so you can enjoy the benefits without any greasy residue. Treat yourself to a little self-care this Valentine's Day and watch your skin glow with gratitude.

LOLA SOAPS - SOFT SALT GLOW BODY SCRUB Courtesy The Pride Store Indulge in a spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home with Lola Soaps Soft Salt Glow Body Scrub. Enriched with jojoba seeds and lavender extract, this gentle scrub exfoliates and nourishes skin, leaving it feeling refreshed, revitalized, and oh-so-smooth. Say goodbye to dull, dry skin and hello to a radiant, youthful glow this Valentine's Day.

INNATUS - SKIN REFRESH DEAD SEA MUD FACE MASK Treat yourself to the ultimate skincare indulgence with the Skin Refresh Dead Sea Mud Face Mask from Innatus. Formulated with real dead sea mud and a blend of essential oils, this mask detoxifies, purifies, and rejuvenates skin, leaving you looking and feeling your best. Say goodbye to stress, pollution, and impurities, and hello to a complexion that's as radiant as your love for yourself.

BOUGIE FUNK - LOVERBOY CANDLE Courtesy The Pride Store Set the mood for romance and relaxation with the Loverboy Candle from Bougie Funk. With its intoxicating blend of sandalwood, papyrus, and black cardamom, this candle fills your space with a warm, inviting aroma that's perfect for setting the scene for a night of self-indulgence. Light it, breathe deeply, and let the stress of the day melt away as you bask in the glow of your own love and affection.