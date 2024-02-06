Love is love: The Pride Store's guide to perfect LGBTQ+ Valentine's Day gifts

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

As Valentine's Day approaches, love is in the air, and The Pride Store is proud to present a meticulously curated selection of gifts tailored to celebrate every unique love story within the LGBTQ+ community. From timeless jewelry pieces that capture the essence of romance to intimate accessories designed for passion-filled moments, our collection embodies the spirit of inclusivity and self-expression. Whether you're shopping for your partner, spouse, friend, or even treating yourself, let us guide you through an enchanting journey of finding the perfect gift to convey your deepest affections this Valentine's Day.

RACHEL GLAUBER - PEAR-SHAPE PENDANT NECKLACE INSPIRED BY BARBIE Courtesy The Pride Store Indulge in the nostalgia of childhood dreams with this exquisite pear-shape pendant necklace, reminiscent of Barbie's iconic accessory. Crafted from sterling silver with a delicate rose gold pendant, its timeless elegance is sure to capture hearts and turn heads wherever you go.

RACHEL GLAUBER - HEART STUD EARRINGS INSPIRED BY BARBIE Add a touch of whimsy to your ensemble with these handcrafted heart stud earrings, inspired by the charm and playfulness of Barbie. Fashioned from 14K gold-plated sterling silver, they exude a subtle yet captivating allure, perfect for any occasion.

DORUK SILVER - ENAMEL RAINBOW HEART NECKLACE Courtesy The Pride Store Celebrate the vibrant spectrum of love with this stunning enamel rainbow heart necklace. Crafted from sterling silver and rose gold vermeil, its intricate design symbolizes unity and pride within the LGBTQ+ community, making it a meaningful and stylish accessory for any wardrobe.

CALEXOTICS - FRENCH KISS™ CASANOVA Ignite the flames of desire with the French Kiss™ Casanova, an irresistible flickering teaser designed to elevate passion to new heights. Featuring dual vibe motors and 12 functions of vibration, its powerful sensations promise to awaken the senses and create unforgettable moments of intimacy.

CALEXOTICS - X-10 BEADS® Courtesy The Pride Store Embark on a journey of exploration and ecstasy with the X-10 Beads®, a versatile anal pleasure tool crafted for unparalleled sensation. With graduated beads for gradual stimulation and sturdy yet pliable construction, it offers endless possibilities for solo or partner play, ensuring each moment is filled with pure bliss.

WOODY NEW YORK - ADJUSTABLE LEATHER HARNESS WITH POCKETS Make a bold statement with this luxurious leather harness, expertly crafted from smooth Italian leather for a sleek and sophisticated look. Featuring adjustable straps and convenient pockets, it effortlessly combines style with functionality, allowing you to express your unique sense of self with confidence.

WOODY NEW YORK - LUXURY V SHAPE UNDERWEAR Courtesy The Pride Store Experience the epitome of comfort and style with Woody New York’s signature V-shaped elastic band boxer briefs. Made from 180 GSM Modal fabric, they offer a silky-smooth feel against the skin and a flattering fit that accentuates your physique, ensuring you look and feel your best all day long.

BOUJIE FUNK - ADRIFT CANDLE Courtesy The Pride Store Set the mood for romance with the Adrift Candle, a captivating blend of Teakwood, Sandalwood, and Dark Musk that fills the air with an intoxicating aroma. Handcrafted in New York with lead-free cotton wicks and premium fragrance oils, it transforms any space into a sanctuary of love and warmth.

WALLFORD LUXURY HOME FRAGRANCES - BEDROOM ROMANCE REED DIFFUSER Indulge in an evening of passion and intimacy with the Bedroom Romance Reed Diffuser, infused with the seductive scents of rose petals, sandalwood, and vanilla. Let its gentle aroma envelop you in a cocoon of love and desire, setting the stage for unforgettable moments shared with your beloved.