Win love & Taylor Swift: The Pride Store's ‘Love For All’ contest and Valentine's Day collection!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Love is in the air, and The Pride Store is spreading joy with their "Love For All" contest giveaway! Celebrating the vibrant creativity of the LGBTQ+ community, this exclusive event offers a chance to win stunning art pieces from renowned artists Andy Sklar, Mikey Serrano, THE WERKROOM, and the esteemed Chris Burbach, whose "Taylor Swift Eras" artwork will belong to one lucky shopper. Embrace and support the remarkable talents of these amazing LGBTQ+ artists by entering for a chance to win before the contest ends on February 13, 2024, at midnight. Winners will be announced on February 14, 2024, making it a Valentine's Day to remember!

"Taylor Swift Eras" by Chris Burbach Courtesy The Pride Store

Enter for your chance to win on ThePrideStore.com.

Andy Sklar, THE WERKROOM, and Mikey Serrano art available on ThePrideStore.com. Courtesy The Pride Store

But the love doesn't stop there. The Pride Store's Valentine's Day & Galentine's Day product collection is curated with love and pride, perfect for celebrating the beauty of diversity and inclusivity. Whether you're expressing affection to your partner, showing gratitude to your chosen family, or indulging in a little self-love, their range has something for everyone. From heartwarming gifts to tokens of appreciation, each item is designed to spread love and joy during this special season.

Shop the "Love For All" collection for Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day on ThePrideStore.com.

Prohibition Wellness Massage Candle, Woody New York Adjustable Leather Harness, and Doruk Silver Enamel Rainbow Heart Necklace available on ThePrideStore.com. Courtesy The Pride Store

So, why not embrace the spirit of love and support the LGBTQ+ community by participating in the "Love For All" giveaway and exploring The Pride Store's exclusive collection? With gifts that speak volumes and art that inspires, it's time to make this Valentine's Day a celebration of love in all its beautiful forms.

Save 15% with promo code “LOVE” (valid thru 2/29) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.