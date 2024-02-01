Scroll To Top
Shopping

Win love & Taylor Swift: The Pride Store's ‘Love For All’ contest and Valentine's Day collection!

Announcing The Pride Store Love For All contest, Taylor Swift artwork, and Valentines Day collection

Discover stunning LGBTQ+ art and heartwarming gifts in The Pride Store's exclusive ‘Love For All’ contest giveaway featuring Taylor Swift artwork and our Valentine's Day collection, celebrating love and inclusivity.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Love is in the air, and The Pride Store is spreading joy with their "Love For All" contest giveaway! Celebrating the vibrant creativity of the LGBTQ+ community, this exclusive event offers a chance to win stunning art pieces from renowned artists Andy Sklar, Mikey Serrano, THE WERKROOM, and the esteemed Chris Burbach, whose "Taylor Swift Eras" artwork will belong to one lucky shopper. Embrace and support the remarkable talents of these amazing LGBTQ+ artists by entering for a chance to win before the contest ends on February 13, 2024, at midnight. Winners will be announced on February 14, 2024, making it a Valentine's Day to remember!

Announcing The Pride Store Love For All contest, Taylor Swift artwork, and Valentines Day collection"Taylor Swift Eras" by Chris BurbachCourtesy The Pride Store

Enter for your chance to win on ThePrideStore.com.

Announcing The Pride Store Love For All contest and Valentines Day collectionAndy Sklar, THE WERKROOM, and Mikey Serrano art available on ThePrideStore.com.Courtesy The Pride Store

But the love doesn't stop there. The Pride Store's Valentine's Day & Galentine's Day product collection is curated with love and pride, perfect for celebrating the beauty of diversity and inclusivity. Whether you're expressing affection to your partner, showing gratitude to your chosen family, or indulging in a little self-love, their range has something for everyone. From heartwarming gifts to tokens of appreciation, each item is designed to spread love and joy during this special season.

Shop the "Love For All" collection for Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day on ThePrideStore.com.

Announcing The Pride Store Love For All contest and Valentines Day collectionProhibition Wellness Massage Candle, Woody New York Adjustable Leather Harness, and Doruk Silver Enamel Rainbow Heart Necklace available on ThePrideStore.com.Courtesy The Pride Store

So, why not embrace the spirit of love and support the LGBTQ+ community by participating in the "Love For All" giveaway and exploring The Pride Store's exclusive collection? With gifts that speak volumes and art that inspires, it's time to make this Valentine's Day a celebration of love in all its beautiful forms.

Save 15% with promo code “LOVE” (valid thru 2/29) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

ShoppingValentinesDayLifestyleTaylorSwift
the pride store
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Read Full Bio