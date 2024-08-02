JD Vance's first TikTok is full of couches and the internet is ROASTING him for it

@jd
Launching my TikTok with @NELKBOYS
Donald Trump’s running mate and all-around weirdo, JD Vance, just posted his very first TikTok video, and while he may have been expecting people to praise him, viewers flooded the comment section to roast him in the funniest way possible.
You’d expect his first video to be focused on his campaign, but the TikTok video, which has already wracked up over 700,000 views at the time of publication, shows Vance being welcomed to the app by Nelk, a group of YouTubers best known for prank videos and vlogs, who hand him a box of Happy Dad Hard Seltzer. It’s bizarre, to say the least.
“I appreciate it dude, we’ll use it on the airplane,” Vance confusingly says as he accepts the box of seltzer.
But more strange than making his first TikTok an alcohol product placement is the fact that his PR team allowed him to film a video in a room full of over-stuffed armchairs that look a lot like small couches. If you’ve managed to avoid the internet for the past week, you may be unaware of the countless memes created about the sidesplittingly funny rumor that JD Vance wrote about an experience of having sex with a latex glove he placed between two couch cushions in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy. While the rumor isn’t actually based on fact, the internet hasn’t stopped roasting Vance for his alleged sexual attraction to couches ever since.
So, instead of congratulating Vance on starting a TikTok, his comment section was flooded with people dunking on him for the copious amount of “couches” in his video. From comments like, “JD Vance gives couch surfing a new meaning,” “Couches are like #MeToo,” and “JD just waiting for the guys to leave so he can be alone with those cute little couches,” we haven’t stopped laughing. This rumor truly is the gift that keeps on giving!
