New NSFW JD Vance meme has the internet furiously googling 'Ookie Cookie' & we're HOWLING

Ever since JD Vance was named Donald Trump’s running mate the internet has been having an absolute field day with the senator from Ohio.

Whether it was dunking on him for his absurd and sexist comments about childless cat ladies or his rumored propensity for never being a lazy boy when it comes to sweet, sweet, couch lovin ’.

And now a new meme is taking over the Twittersphere, this time it involves sweet, sweet lovemaking of a different, and literal kind.

Earlier today X (formerly Twitter) user @ComputerGay posted what looked like a news headline that read “J.D. Vance Once Lost Game of “Ookie Cookie” at Yale Fraternity.” While the headline is parody (as far as we know) it has already amassed nearly 400K views and hundreds of comments.