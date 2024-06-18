Here's the totally queer cast we'd love to see in the upcoming 'Totally Spies!' live action reboot!

The WOOHP girls are BACK! Totally Spies! is getting a live action series and we are totally psyched! The series, based on the original cult-classic French cartoon of the same name, is currently in production with Amazon. The only name tied to the production is Will Ferrell, who will serve as the shows executive producer.

Totally Spies! holds a special place in my heart. One of my earliest — and gayest — memories revolves around playing Totally Spies! in preschool with a girl named Paige. She had beautiful red hair, so she was always Sam. I can't wait to see the live action series make a whole new generation pretend to be gay super spies on the playground, so it's only fitting to give the show a totally queer cast! Here's who we'd love to see bring the girls and the rest of the cast to life.







Bella Ramsey as Sam Simpson See on Instagram Sam's arguably the head of the group. She's whip smart, has great leadership skills, and knows how to focus on the task at hand. Bella Ramsay has already more than proven they've got the acting chops to handle a main role, and would really bring Sam's heart, depth, and charm to life. Well that, and I think they would absolutely rock Sam's iconic red hair.

Kizzy Edgell as Clover Ewing See on Instagram I think Clover's boy crazy personality would be best rebranded as some good old fashioned baby dyke drama in the live action reboot. Kizzy Edgell knows how to get the job done. You may recognize him from Netflix's Heartstopper, another 2D to live action adaptation where Edgell plays chaotic lesbian Darcy Olsson. Clover's also earnest, fashion forward, and wears her heart on her sleeve and I think Edgell will nail all those notes. You don't have to see the vision yet, just trust me, they're perfect.