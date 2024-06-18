Scroll To Top
Here's the totally queer cast we'd love to see in the upcoming Totally Spies! live action reboot!

Clover, Sam, and Alex from Totally Spies!
WOOHP? More like YASS!

The WOOHP girls are BACK! Totally Spies! is getting a live action series and we are totally psyched! The series, based on the original cult-classic French cartoon of the same name, is currently in production with Amazon. The only name tied to the production is Will Ferrell, who will serve as the shows executive producer.

Totally Spies! holds a special place in my heart. One of my earliest — and gayest — memories revolves around playing Totally Spies! in preschool with a girl named Paige. She had beautiful red hair, so she was always Sam. I can't wait to see the live action series make a whole new generation pretend to be gay super spies on the playground, so it's only fitting to give the show a totally queer cast! Here's who we'd love to see bring the girls and the rest of the cast to life.


Bella Ramsey as Sam Simpson

Sam's arguably the head of the group. She's whip smart, has great leadership skills, and knows how to focus on the task at hand. Bella Ramsay has already more than proven they've got the acting chops to handle a main role, and would really bring Sam's heart, depth, and charm to life. Well that, and I think they would absolutely rock Sam's iconic red hair.

Kizzy Edgell as Clover Ewing

I think Clover's boy crazy personality would be best rebranded as some good old fashioned baby dyke drama in the live action reboot. Kizzy Edgell knows how to get the job done. You may recognize him from Netflix's Heartstopper, another 2D to live action adaptation where Edgell plays chaotic lesbian Darcy Olsson. Clover's also earnest, fashion forward, and wears her heart on her sleeve and I think Edgell will nail all those notes. You don't have to see the vision yet, just trust me, they're perfect.

Auli'i Cravalho as Alex Casoy

Okay you should have been on board from the get go, but if this didn't sell you on Auli'i Cravalho for Alex I don't know what will. Film casting, like life, isn't just about hair, but it's not not just about hair, you know? Look at her. She looks great in yellow. She looks perfect with a little shwoopy hairdo. She's got that soft spoken je ne sais quoi that always made Alex so special. I rest my case.

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

