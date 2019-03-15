Project Runway Premiere Features First Transgender Model

Project Runway returned to its first home, Bravo, last night, but a lot has changed since the show originally began.

In addition to bringing on model Karlie Kloss and previous winner Christian Siriano to replace Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the show also premiered its first ever transgender model last night.

Mimi Tao was paired up with designer contestant Kovid Kapoor for the first challenge.

“I have been working so hard to get here, especially for the transgender people,” she said to Kapoor. “They need to work harder than other people. I’m so glad I’m here. I’m the first transgender model in Project Runway.”

“I want to inspire all the transgender young generation who have a dream,” she added.

Kapoor was floored by Tao’s comments, responding with an emotional hug and a declaration that she is a goddess.

During an interview segment, the contestant revealed that he and his boyfriend are from the Himalayan highlands of India, where being gay was a criminal act up until recently.

“One day our neighbors called the cops on us and we actually had to leave our home the very next day,” he said. “And that’s why I feel like there is so much connection between her and I.”

Watch the wonderful interaction between the two in the clip below, and meet Mimi, who's hoping to "change the industry" for the better.