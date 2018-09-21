10 Lesbian/Bisexual Characters on TV We're Obsessed With

While LGBT characters are on the rise in television, it's still quite refreshing to sit down and start binging the newest season of your favorite show and have a queer romance sneak up on you. And with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, it almost feels like we're getting a new show or three to binge every week.
Consider this post an ode to just a few of the lesbian/bisexual women on our TV screens. Here are just a few shows with some great characters!
Netflix's Atypical dropped its second season earlier this month and viewers were catapulted back into the world of Sam Gardner, a high school senior with autism looking for love, and his sister, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine). She's shy, funny, oh-so-charmingly full of angst, and struggles to figure herself out while feeling like a background character in Sam's life. When she starts at a new private school, she meets Luisa and as feelings start to develop for her new friend, everything Casey previously thought about herself is challenged.
In one of the best episodes of season five, Wanda Sykes and Issa Rae voice a couple who share the stories of their day featuring the misadventures of our favorite Hollywoo misfits. The two hilariously narrate the usual insanity of a Bojack Horseman episode, but just watching them schmooze over each other is beyond adorable.
Sandra Oh plays Eve, an M15 officer caught in a risky game of cat and mouse with assassin Villanelle. Many of the show's characters are exploring their sexuality throughout the series, and without spoiling too much, there's a very queer twist that left gay fans clamoring for more.
Netflix's hilarious true crime mockumentary second season begins with one big... poo. Someone's terrorizing a Catholic school with poop-related incidents; laxatives in the cafeteria lemonade and shirt launchers full of cat turds. But what begins as a pretty open and shut case eventually ropes in the privileged and image-obsessed Jenna Hawthorne, whose romance with the irresistible Brooke results in chaos. You have to watch to believe the shockingly inappropriate twist.
TV's first black lesbian superhero is kicking ass and taking names while studying to be a doctor. “My hope is that when you watch Anissa, a young lesbian is inspired to walk boldly as who she is and to love herself and to love herself exactly how she looks,” said actress Nafessa Williams.