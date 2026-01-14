When are we getting more Heated Rivalry? Connor Storrie teases the exciting answer

Next summer is shaping up to be hot and steamy!
Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie made his Today Show debut this morning and teased when they might start filming the second season of the hit gay show.
The six-episode first season was such a phenomenon that it was picked up for a second season after only four episodes had aired, but so far, the details about when we can expect the new episodes to drop have been sparse.
But Storrie teased that the show, which follows the tense, yearning-filled love story between closeted hockey players Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams), will likely start filming sometime during summer 2026.
"I think Jacob's still writing it,” Storrie said of how director Jacob Tierney is doing with the season 2 script. "I think we're going to be filming, I don't know when, exactly.”
When Today anchor Craig Melvin asked if by “soon” he meant this coming summer, Storrie responded, “Yeah, I think about then.”
With shows like Euphoria and Stranger Things often taking three years between seasons, fans have been concerned that it could be a long time before we see Shane and Ilya back on our screens again, but Tierney already confirmed fans have nothing to worry about.
“It’s not gonna be two years,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s not even gonna be 18 months, I don’t think. So we’re gonna go as fast as we can, while ensuring that we’re doing as good a job as we possibly can.”
Storrie previously teased that season 2 will follow the plot of The Long Game, but it’s unclear whether the entirety of the book will be covered in season 2 or if it will be broken up into two seasons, considering Storrie and Williams have both signed on to do three seasons.
“Start reading The Long Game if you want to spoil it for yourself,” Storrie said in a promo for the next season.